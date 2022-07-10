ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

HOV lane driver fined after trying to claim her unborn child counted as a passenger after Roe v Wade decision

By Fiona Connor
 4 days ago
A WOMAN who was pulled over for driving in a carpool lane tried to claim that her unborn child counted as a passenger after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

Brandy Bottone, from Plano in Texas, is 34 weeks pregnant and was stopped by a cop for driving in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane on her way to pick up her son.

The officer peered into the car and asked her if anyone else was inside the car - to which she answered, "my baby girl is right here. She is a person."

The officer told her: "Oh, no. It's got to be two people outside of the body."

Ms Bottone told the Dallas Morning News: "If a fetus is considered a life before birth, then why doesn't that count as a second passenger?"

The woman said the other officer "brushed" her off when she told them her child was considered to be alive following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Bottone told him: "I don't know why you're not seeing that."

She was told she would need to challenge the $215 ticket if she wanted to get off paying the fine.

The frustrated mum said: "This has my blood boiling. How could this be fair? According to the new law, this is a life.

"This may fall on deaf ears, but as a woman, this was shocking."

Amy O'Donnell, a spokeswoman for Texas Alliance for Life, said the car did not meet the requirements to be in that lane.

She said: "While the penal code in Texas recognizes an unborn child as a person in our state, the Texas transportation code does not specify the same.

"And a child residing in a mother's womb is not taking up an extra seat.

"And with only one occupant taking up a seat, the car did not meet the criteria needed to drive in that lane."

The Sheriff's department has not commented on the ticket.

ROE V WADE

Her complaint follows the Supreme Court's move to overturn the landmark ruling Roe V Wade, eliminating nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion.

The 5-4 decision will leave the issues of abortion up to state legislators, which will ultimately result in a total ban on the procedure in about half of the states.

Associate Justice Samuel Alito was joined in his opinion by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Since the decision came out, Department of Homeland Security intelligence has reportedly notified law enforcement, first responders and private sector partners nationwide of potential domestic violence extremist activity in response to the news.

In Friday's ruling, Alito called Roe "egregiously wrong from the start".

He said the Constitution "does not confer a right to abortion," declaring that the decision should ultimately be left to the state to regulate.

