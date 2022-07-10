ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic wins 3rd set, leads final 2-1 | Wimbledon updates

 3 days ago
Britain Wimbledon Tennis Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Australia's Nick Kyrgios during the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth)

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has won the third set of the men’s Wimbledon final to take a 2-1 lead against Nick Kyrgios.

Djokovic leads 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and is one set away from his seventh Wimbledon title.

At 4-4 in the third set, Kyrgios double-faulted to set up break point, then netted a backhand to hand Djokovic the break.

3:35 p.m.

Mili Poljicak became the first Croatian player to win a junior Wimbledon title after defeating American player Michael Zheng 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) in the boys’ final.

The third-seeded Poljicak came from a break down in both sets to win his first junior Grand Slam title.

Zheng beat Poljicak in three sets in the first round of this year’s French Open and was trying to become the second straight American to win the Wimbledon boys’ title. Samir Banerjee won last year. Poljicak lost to Banerjee in last year's quarterfinals.

3:20 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has won the second set of the men’s Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios to level the match at one set apiece.

Djokovic won the set 6-3 after breaking at love for a 3-1 lead and saved four break points in the final game. Kyrgios won the first set 6-4.

Djokovic is looking for a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam title overall. Kyrgios is playing his first career Grand Slam final.

2:50 p.m.

Shingo Kunieda finally won his first Wimbledon title to complete a career Grand Slam in men’s wheelchair singles.

The 38-year-old Japanese player defeated Alfie Hewett of Britain 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-5).

It is Kunieda’s 28th Grand Slam title overall but he had only reached one Wimbledon final in four previous appearances, finishing as runner-up in 2019.

He is the first men’s wheelchair player to complete a career Grand Slam, and now holds all four major titles at the same time after winning this year’s Australian Open and French Open, as well as last year’s U.S. Open.

Hewett was looking for his sixth Grand Slam title and first at Wimbledon. He also lost in the final to Kunieda at last year’s U.S. Open and this year’s Australian Open.

2:40 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios has won the first set 6-4 against Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios broke for a 3-2 lead when Djokovic double-faulted on break point. He converted his second set point with an ace.

The Australian is playing his first career Grand Slam final. Djokovic is looking for a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam title overall.

2:10 p.m.

The men’s final at Wimbledon between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios has started on Centre Court.

Djokovic is trying to win a seventh title at the All England Club and a 21st Grand Slam singles title overall. Kyrgios is playing in his first major final.

1 p.m.

Novak Djokovic will play for his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam singles title overall against Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court.

Djokovic has won the last three championships at the All England Club. Kyrgios is playing in a major tennis final for the first time in his career.

Kyrgios is 2-0 against Djokovic but both of those matches were in 2017.

The women's doubles final will be on Centre Court following the men's singles match. Top-seeded Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai will face second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

