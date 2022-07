The DeFi space has some fierce rivals in its different categories ranging from DEXes such as Uniswap and SushiSwap to NFT marketplaces like OpenSea and Magic Eden. In the lending category, AAVE has domination in terms of the Total Value Locked (TVL) on it, holding $6 billion. Following it is JustLend, Tron’s own lending Dapp. And, right after it comes Compound, the tenth biggest DeFi protocol in the world with $2.74 billion locked on it.

