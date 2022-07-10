ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now that's a welcome! Son Heung-min - and HUNDREDS of adoring fans - greet the Tottenham squad in Seoul as they touch down to begin money-spinning pre-season tour of South Korea

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tottenham and South Korean national hero Son Heung-min were given a rousing reception by hundreds of fans in Seoul as they arrived for their pre-season tour.

Spurs are in town to play Team K-League in the capital city before facing LaLiga outfit Sevilla and they received some welcome by a horde of screaming locals who came to catch a glimpse of the Premier League players - as well as favourite Son.

Son, the captain of the South Korea national team, had to be shielded away from adoring supporters by security guards at the Incheon International Airport as he made his way through the arrivals terminal along to link up with the squad.

Son Heung-min and Tottenham were mobbed by South Korean fans after landing in Seoul 
Spurs have embarked on a pre-season tour of South Korea, where they will play a Team K-League side, as well as Sevilla
National hero Son received a rousing reception from hundreds of fans who greeted him 
Son - who is the captain of the national team - had to be shielded from fans by security 

The arrivals gate was filled to the brim with South Koreans who packed out the room holding up Tottenham shirts and banners - with the top level of the terminal also filled with fans attempting to snap a picture of Son and the Spurs squad.

Son - who was already in Seoul - stood in the centre of the room waving for the cameras as he held a sign saying 'Welcome to Seoul' for his team-mates - including Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Davinson Sanchez, Harry Kane and manager Antonio Conte - as they joined him to hold up the South Korean flag.

The 30-year-old forward was one of Tottenham's standout players last season, scoring 23 goals in the Premier League to win the golden boot, shared with Liverpool's Mo Salah.

Antonio Conte (pictured alongside chairman Daniel Levy) is preparing his Spurs side for a big season after making five signings so far

He and the rest of his Spurs team-mates are gearing up for a big season as they look to get back into full fitness in South Korea.

Manager Conte has secured five signings already before embarking on the tour - Goalkeeper Fraser Forster, wing-back Ivan Perisic, defender Clement Lenglet, midfielder Yves Bissouma and forward Richarlison.

He will be pleased to see that his team has been much improved as he attempts to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

Tottenham have made five signings this season as they look to mount a title challenge - with new addition Richarlison arriving in Seoul with the squad

Conte has also been wielding the axe as he made it perfectly clear who was not in his plans for next season - with Sergio Reguilon, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele all left at home for the trip.

The arrival of Bissouma displaces midfielder Winks and Perisic does the same to Reguilon at left wing-back.

Meanwhile, Ndombele and Lo Celso spent last season out on loan at Lyon and Villarreal respectively and will now be expected to find permanent exits.

Steven Bergwijn has already been sold to Ajax as Tottenham begin to clear out their deadwood after qualifying for the top four last season.

Tottenham Hotspur
