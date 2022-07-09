ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Former Georgia senator Mike Crotts dead at 75, governor says

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLANTA — Former Georgia state senator Mike Crotts has passed away, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. He was 75. His death was announced Saturday. Crotts, from the Covington area, served in Georgia's senate from 1992 to 2004. "A former state senator, successful businessman, Coast Guard veteran, man of...

Nieman Lab

Seven Georgia news outlets led by people of color get $2 million in funding

Seven nonpartisan news outlets in Georgia, all led by people of color and targeted at Black, Hispanic, or Asian-American audiences, are receiving a combined $2 million from The Pivot Fund — a new venture philanthropy organization, led by Tracie Powell, that aims to invest in news outlets that funders have traditionally ignored.
accesswdun.com

Former senator Kelly Loeffler talks about Greater Georgia voting group’s efforts

Republicans are aiming to increase voter registration and ensure election integrity ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Former Georgian Republican senator Kelly Loeffler, who lost her re-election bid in January 2021, created the Greater Georgia voting group to motivate and inform voters. Loeffler spoke on WDUN’s Newsroom about her group’s...
The Georgia Sun

7 Hottest Real Estate Markets In Georgia

Georgia is a flourishing state located in the southeastern part of the United States. Apart from its ideal spot and pleasant climate, the Empire State of the South boasts of affordable living costs. Reasonable tax rates and modestly-priced properties have attracted some of the world’s wealthiest companies and property investors to Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's mother-in-law, Jeane Argo, dies at 92

ATLANTA - Jeane Argo, mother-in-law of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and mother of First Lady Marty Kemp, has passed away. She was 92. Georgia's first family announced the passing through a statement on Twitter Sunday afternoon. "Today we, we lost a cherished member of our family, my mother-in-law Jeane Argo....
Brian Kemp
wuga.org

Two Georgia Congressmen blast UGA over crisis pregnancy center website

Two Georgia congressmen are criticizing the University of Georgia for allegedly using university resources to fund a directory of crisis pregnancy centers. Representatives Andrew Clyde and Jody Hice both represent parts of Northeast Georgia, including Athens. The two say in a letter to UGA President Jere Morehead that a website created by two UGA faculty members could make it easier for crisis pregnancy centers to be targeted for violence, calling the website “clearly nothing more than pro-abortion activism masquerading as academic research.”
saportareport.com

No Address in Georgia: Not Just Atlanta

Homelessness is a crisis in many Georgia communities: urban, suburban, and rural. Local, state, and federal governments, the philanthropic community, faith-based institutions, community leaders, grassroots citizens and those with lived-experience of housing insecurity are all needed to develop strategies and implement solutions to homelessness. Recently, I had the privilege to...
WRDW-TV

Abrams calls for another payment to Georgia taxpayers

ATLANTA - Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers. The budget may allow it, since the state just collected more than $33 billion in taxes in the year ending June 30 – a 23% increase from about $27 billion the year before.
WWPW Power 96.1

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Georgia

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
bookriot.com

The Correlation Between Sundown Towns and Book Bans: Forsyth County, GA

Disclaimer: due to the topic of this article, there will be some mentions of racial violence and a brief mention of sexual assault. There has been a massive uptick in book banning in this last year, starting in July 2021. Now, this trend has been going on for a while, in clear view if you’ve been paying attention. But recently? It’s gone from a few instances here and there, queer books being quietly removed from school shelves, to city governments firing librarians for not pulling queer books from their shelves, parents demanding schools not use books with the barest hint of anything resembling CRT in teaching, even private companies like Barnes & Noble getting pressured to not sell certain books. All in the name of “protecting children.” But there’s another trend, one that is clear if you’re paying attention and far too obvious once you realize it: a lot of these towns pushing book bans are historically linked to being sundown towns. Especially in Forsyth County, Georgia.
accesswdun.com

Hall GOP responds after reporter 'asked to leave' during event

On Saturday, the Hall County Republican Party hosted an event that invitations said was "open to everyone," but for one longtime Georgia radio reporter––this was not the case. "I love talking to voters; I love going to campaign events," 90.1 WABE Politics Reporter Rahul Bali told WDUN's Martha...
The Center Square

Amtrak wants to make Atlanta a railroad hub

(The Center Square) – Amtrak is looking to make Atlanta a railroad hub again, but the quasi-federal agency can’t say how much it will cost to run new routes across the Peach State and the region. Last year, Amtrak released a $75 billion passenger rail proposal. The plan...
