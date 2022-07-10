ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Parker Bowles and Olly Smith: Eating out

By Tom Parker Bowels
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tom takes delight in that rarest of discoveries – a London pub makeover that works

A decade or so back, in what seems a different era altogether, The Princess Royal (then known as The Commander) was yet another nondescript Notting Hill boozer, flogging overpriced, uninspired gastropub fodder, the sort of blandly inoffensive tucker that is forgotten in the time it takes to pass from throat to belly. Forgotten, that is, until you see the bill. It eventually closed down, sitting empty and unloved, a once handsome relic of an age long past.

But Notting Hill, like nature, abhors a vacuum. And the pub has recently reopened after an elegant and extensive facelift, the latest offering from the Cubitt House group, with Ben Tish at the helm. I’ve long loved Tish’s cooking, from Salt Yard through to Norma and The Game Bird, while Cubitt House rarely put a foot wrong. And this Princess is a peach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aue26_0gamjgG400
'A joyous lusty pairing’: cool Lindisfarne oysters with warm chorizo. Tom Parker Bowles takes delight in that rarest of discoveries – a London pub makeover that works

Ok, so despite having a central, horseshoe-shaped bar, The Princess Royal is more restaurant in a pub than gastropub per se. And all the better for it. We sit in the side room, lush with hanging verdancy, the original Victorian tiled floor uncovered, the upholstery bright and bold.

As ever with Tish, produce is the star, his focus broadly sunny, southern Mediterranean. Red prawn crudo is both winsomely pure and lavishly rich, the trembling, translucent flesh indecently fresh. Just like the beautifully picked Cornish crab, sweet as a mermaid’s sigh, with the first of the season’s fresh peas, a sprinkling of crisp breadcrumbs and a subtle chilli kick. In both dishes, though, the crustacean is very much the star, with other elements there to burnish, cosset and flatter.

Cool, briny Lindisfarne rock oysters come with a blob of warm chorizo, a joyous lusty pairing, while gently smoked anchovies sit on toast with soft boiled quail’s eggs and pickled shallot. Whipped nduja, all luscious fat and fire, comes smeared across homemade fennel biscuits. There’s an astonishingly succulent Gloucester Old Spot chop, a flat-iron steak, cooked properly blue, with satisfying chew and mellow depth. Along with a blistered, bubbling parmigiana that would make Nonna proud.

As the lights soften and the night deepens, the hubbub becomes all-enveloping, a merry symphony of clinking glass, clattering cutlery and easy bonhomie. The sound of succour, satisfaction and a princess reborn.

  • About £45 per head. The Princess Royal, 47 Hereford Road, London W2; cubitthouse.co.uk

Drinks: Olly’s Cava cavalcade

Spanish Cava is terrific, prices enticing, and 12 July is International Cava Day. Made in the same way as French Champagne but with Spanish grapes, it’s hard to find a better pairing with olives, shellfish – even fish and chips. Found mainly in Penedés near Barcelona, aged for nine months minimum, there are lots of good ones under a tenner. For complexity and richness, splash out on a Reserva (15 months’ ageing).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QtI1f_0gamjgG400
WINE OF THE WEEK: Specially Selected Vintage Cava 2017 (11.5%), £7.49, Aldi. A fresh pineapple rolled in exotic spice, this is aromatic, scrumptious and so good for the cash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Tk16_0gamjgG400
Kylie Minogue Organic Brut Reserva Cava (11.5%), £12, winedelivered. co.uk. Richly flavoursome, pristine and hits all the high notes. Bravo, Kylie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JquHk_0gamjgG400
Prestige Cava Rosado Brut NV (12%), £10, Marks & Spencer. Summer-fruit fun, this pink fizz has delicious depth with enticing texture too. Delicious!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRldf_0gamjgG400
Taste the Difference Reserva Vintage Brut Nature Cava 2017 (12%), £9, Sainsbury’s. An apple-y arrow: expect piercing bubbles and plenty of flavour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkhQn_0gamjgG400
The Best Marques de los Rios Cava Brut (11.5%), £9, Morrisons. Beautifully rich and intense. Serve chilled with a bowl of salted almonds and relax.

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Camilla dotes on 'very natural' photographer Kate and reveals photo which Prince Charles 'approves of' was 'just done in the garden with a lot of laughs'

Camilla has praised the 'very natural' photography skills of the Duchess of Cambridge as she revealed a picture that Prince Charles 'approves of' that was taken 'in the garden with lots of laughs'. The Duchess of Cornwall has spoken about guest editing Country Life magazine, which will contain a number...
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olly Smith
Person
Tom Parker Bowles
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Life is a cabaret! Glam Liza Minnelli, 76, hits the town for a night out with friends in her first appearance since being 'sabotaged' on the Oscars stage with Lady Gaga

Liza Minnelli was all glammed up for a night out with friends in the first sighting of the revered star since her controversial appearance at this year's Oscars. DailyMail.com spotted the legendary entertainer Saturday looking glamorous in a black sequined jacket, red scarf, black pants and leather shoes. Liza, the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Woman divides opinion by placing 6ft swimming pool in her front garden for all the children on her council estate to use - as some love the community spirit but others say it’s ‘grim’

A woman has delighted some TikTok users by sharing how she keeps her swimming pool in the front garden for all the children on her council estate to use - while others have claimed the set-up is ‘grim’. UK-based Jackie Bielby decided to place the 6ft pool in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Chips#Pub#Eating Out#British Royal Family#Food Drink#Salt Yard#Victorian
Daily Mail

Bob Dylan becomes the latest in string of artists including Madonna and Kate Bush to BAN phones from concerts - as singers attempt to crack down on fans filming gigs and posting footage on social media

Legendary songwriter Bob Dylan has banned all smartphones from his upcoming gigs in the UK later this year, as he aims to prevent unauthorised footage of his gigs being released online. Concertgoers will have to lock their devices into specially provided pouches in order to watch the 81-year-old music legend.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

'I am in the best possible hands': Rhod Gilbert, 53, confirms he is being treated for cancer as he praises the National Health Service for their 'incredible service' - days after pausing his Book Of John tour

Comedian Rhod Gilbert revealed he is battling cancer in a statement issued across social media on Thursday evening, just days after pausing his current tour. The Welsh star, 53, revealed he is being treated by the same Cardiff-based cancer centre he serves as patron of while praising the National Health Service for their incredible service.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

DAN WOOTTON: No wonder we're turning off the woke BBC in our droves when they're using our brilliant football Lionesses to stoke racial divisions, while their own Gary Lineker-topped First XI rich list remains exclusively white

The day-to-day race-baiting at the BBC we're expected to accept as normal is now so out of control it's just got to be called out. This week, the Corporation chose to deride the inspiring success of the England Lionesses because of the skin colour of the team's incredible female footballers.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

486K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy