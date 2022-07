KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Police took someone into custody early Wednesday morning in a shooting death at a home in Kansas City, KS. Officers responded at 12:37 a.m. to a shooting call on North 58th Street, just off of Meadowlark Lane. When they arrived, the found a man dead inside a home, then took a person of interest into custody, according to the KCK Police Department.

