ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cindy Sherman in 1985: Photographing the Photographer

By Phil Mistry
petapixel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Halloween, October 31st, 1985, photographer Jeannette Montgomery Barron toted her trusty Hasselblad and tripod and arrived for a portrait session in downtown New York. Her subject was famous photographer and artist Cindy Sherman. Sherman once said, “I wish I could treat every day as Halloween and get dressed...

petapixel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ARTnews

Sam Gilliam, Groundbreaking Artist Who Brought Abstraction Into the Third Dimension, Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Sam Gilliam, an influential painter whose canvases proposed new possibilities for abstraction, inspiring legions of artists, died on June 25 at 88. David Kordansky and Pace, Gilliam’s galleries, said the cause was kidney failure. Gilliam’s abstractions are unusual in that they are often sculptural, in essence suggesting that painting need not be two-dimensional. Working by methods in which his paint was allowed to roll down his canvas on its own accord, he embraced chance and relinquished control. “One of the things that must be a part of art, now that artists are multimedia and art...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Margaret Keane, ‘Big Eyes’ Painter, Dies At 94

Click here to read the full article. Artist Margaret Keane, whose paintings of big eyed children were incredibly popular in the ’50s and ’60s, died on Sunday at 94, the New York Times has reported. Keane’s paintings were fabulously successful with the public, who not only bought her paintings, but the plates, prints, and a whole range of franchised home goods decorated in her signature style — waifs and children staring out mournfully with big, dark eyes, perhaps clutching at a small animal. Keane’s life story is an exceptional one, so much so that it was told in the movie “Big Eyes”...
VISUAL ART
ABC News

Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting

HAIFA, Israel -- Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Guardian

Jeff Koons painted white with flowers in his hair: Martin Schoeller’s best photograph

It was 2013 and Jeff Koons had just opened a show in New York that had all-white, almost classical, plaster sculptures in it. That’s how I got the idea of painting him white, to turn him into a sculpture. He has also used a lot of flowers in his art. I had photographed Jeff before. I had him running down the street in a white tuxedo, holding the blow-up lobster he’s used in some of his works. He has a businessman quality to him and had 100 people working for him at one point, creating his art, so I liked the idea of him being very formal and well dressed.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Rome, NY
City
Tivoli, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Secret SF

See Over 150 Of Diego Rivera’s Greatest Works At SFMOMA’s Upcoming Exhibition

Diego Rivera’s America will soon open its doors at SFMOMA! The massive exhibition is the most in-depth examination of Rivera’s work in over 2 decades, with over 150 frescoes, paintings and drawings on display. The works come primarily from the pinnacle of Rivera’s career from the 1920s to the mid-1940s, and some of them haven’t been seen publicly since being in the artist’s own studio. See it from July 16 until January 2, 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ARTnews

Ernie Barnes Painting Heads to Bonhams, Climate Activists Hit Another U.K. Museum, and More: Morning Links for July 6, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. READY YOUR PADDLES! Back in May, Ernie Barnes’s exhilarating The Sugar Shack (1976) painting soared past its $150,000 low estimate at Christie’s to finish at $15.3 million with fees. His estate subsequently signed on to work with Andrew Kreps and Ortuzar Projects in New York. Now another one of his works is coming up for sale. Bonhams will feature his Solid Rock Congregation (1993)—an action-packed scene at a Black church service—in a single-lot sale on September 9 at its New York branch, Barron’s reports. It is estimated to sell for $500,000 to $700,000. The work was commissioned by gospel singer Margaret Bell, who can be seen wielding a mic in it.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Kathryn Bigelow
Person
Keith Haring
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
Jasper Johns
Person
Ryuichi Sakamoto
Person
Cindy Sherman
Person
Eileen Myles
Person
Warhol
Person
Bianca Jagger
SheKnows

Ana de Armas Says Attention on Her Ben Affleck Relationship Was So ‘Horrible’ She Left California

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck were paparazzi fixtures at the start of the pandemic. It became common to see their daily quarantine walks with their Dunkin Donuts iced coffees (an Affleck fave) while walking their dogs. The then-couple appeared to rather enjoy the attention and didn’t seem too bothered by all of the camera lenses being aimed at them in the morning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Smithonian

Five Stolen Paintings Go on Display in Virtual Reality

In a new virtual reality exhibition, five missing masterpieces are now on view in stunning detail. The Stolen Art Gallery is not a physical gallery space; it is an app, which users can download and explore from anywhere in the world. Created by the Brazilian company Compass UOL, the gallery displays famous paintings that were stolen from museums over the last 50 or so years. The app is now available on smartphones, though its creators recommend using a VR headset.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Artist Sued for Alleged Bored Ape Yacht Club Copies, Saudi Arabia Plans Major Art Installations, and More: Morning Links for June 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines APE SHALL NEVER KILL APE. The firm behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, Yuga Labs, has slapped artist Ryder Ripps with a lawsuit, alleging that he has been infringing its trademarks by selling copycat versions of those much-loved, much-reviled apes, Reuters reports. Ripps claims that those high-priced apes can be linked to “subversive internet nazi troll culture” and that the versions he has been selling are satirical appropriations. Yuga has called the accusations “slanderous.” The complaint alleges that Ripps has been confusing customers and that he has made some $5 million from...
VISUAL ART
InsideHook

Revisiting an Infamous 1940 Painting of the Signing of the Constitution

Some paintings commissioned by the United States government have sparked a generally positive, even laudatory, public response. Consider Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of Barack Obama, which drew an abundance of viewers to the National Portrait Gallery and has prompted thorough analysis by some art writers. It’s one example of a work of art that transcended its official function.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Photography#The Photographer#Portrait Photography#Hasselblad#Department Of Photography#Petapixel
The Guardian

‘A truce with the trees’: Rebecca Solnit on the wonders of a 300-year old violin

For the last 50 years, David Harrington, the founder and artistic director of San Francisco’s Kronos Quartet, has been playing what he calls “pretty athletic music” on a violin made in 1721. I’ve heard him play all kinds of compositions on it, from the galloping notes of Orange Blossom Special to the minimalism of Terry Riley and even the occasional bit of Bach. The instrument made by Carlo Giuseppe Testore in Milan has survived three centuries, providing music for countless audiences, and can be heard on more than 60 Kronos albums.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fstoppers

Coloring Outside the Lines in Street and City Photography

Coloring outside the lines is a good metaphor for when a photographer decides to take a leap outside the norm in a photographic genre. It is possible you might face rebuttal from some members of the purist photography community when applying new ideas to your work in the genre, but there is too much creative potential left on the table to limit yourself to only playing by the rules, so I, for one, am a big fan of coloring outside the lines. One example of this is with street photography — a genre I adore. If you really start a debate about rules in the street photography community, you will see “guidelines” brought up in the discussion. Street photography is often done with the understanding that it is meant to be journalistic in nature, and revealing a glimpse at the moment in time in society-at-large with major post-processing is often discouraged (and don’t even think about staging anything!). As a journalist myself, I can really sympathize with this expectation, and generations of epic street photographers have been doing just that and producing images I only dream of taking, but too much thought is placed into the idea of “should I do this?” or “should I do that?” when the correct answer is almost always: do both.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
ARTnews

One-of-a-Kind Dylan Record Nets $1.77 M., Indigenous Artists Battle Fakes in Canada, and More: Morning Links for July 8, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. FERTILE GROUND. After pushing its 2021 edition to this year because of the pandemic, the closely watched Istanbul Biennial has released its list of artists and catalogue contributors, ArtAsiaPacific reports. They number 82, and include Cooking Sections, Crip magazine, and Lida Abdul. Helmed by David Teh, Amar Kanwar, and Ute Meta Bauer , the exhibition will run from September 11 through November 14. The show has eschewed a thematic focus and instead takes “composting” as its guiding process. Intriguingly, the webpage with the contributor lineup notes that it is “a live document that is continually being updated as the 17th Istanbul Biennial compost continues to turn and grow.” Never a dull moment in the biennial world these days.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Iconic Modernist Building Provides Backdrop for "Magellan" Exhibition

Atelier Ecru Gallery and Barbé Urbain have joined forces to fuse art and design in a series of new shows, which are taking place inside the famed “De Beir house” in Knokke, Belgium throughout the duration of the summer months. Each of the shows are taking place under the pair’s joint project “Magellan”, and will be spread across the various rooms of the Modernist corner building.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ARTnews

BTS Members Share Favorite Artworks, Restoration Complete on Major Nam June Paik, and More: Morning Links for July 12, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. ALTERNATIVE EDUCATION. Artist Mark Leckey has set up a remarkable-sounding temporary art school of sorts in Redruth, England, that is in the pages of the Guardian. Called the Music & Video Lab (its focuses), the monthlong program has aimed to draw young people typically locked out of art school. “If you’re not from a middle-class background,” Leckey told the paper , “art school is still seen as something that’s beyond you. I came out of art school thinking I wasn’t equipped intellectually to be an artist.” It “has given me the freedom to be who I am without the fear of someone telling me that I wasn’t good enough, which was what I constantly heard at music school,” one student told the Guardian. Leckey and his team are planning to host more workshops.
VISUAL ART
domino

Every Wall in This Roman Apartment Is Covered in Art, From Flea Market Finds to Cubist Paintings

That age-old phrase tells us “home is where the heart is,” but what if your heart is in multiple places at once? In her new book, Nomad at Home: Designing the Home More Traveled (out July 12), interior stylist and creative director Hilary Robertson explores how investing in many houses, not just simply the one where you spend the most time, can lead to a fuller life experience—and a more well-designed primary home. Although, if that’s not in the cards, simply picking up tchotchkes from that small town you’re passing through or pulling a color palette from a scenic view will do. Each chapter explores what happens when a certain kind of nomad designs their home base.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy