Cindy Sherman in 1985: Photographing the Photographer

Coloring outside the lines is a good metaphor for when a photographer decides to take a leap outside the norm in a photographic genre. It is possible you might face rebuttal from some members of the purist photography community when applying new ideas to your work in the genre, but there is too much creative potential left on the table to limit yourself to only playing by the rules, so I, for one, am a big fan of coloring outside the lines. One example of this is with street photography — a genre I adore. If you really start a debate about rules in the street photography community, you will see “guidelines” brought up in the discussion. Street photography is often done with the understanding that it is meant to be journalistic in nature, and revealing a glimpse at the moment in time in society-at-large with major post-processing is often discouraged (and don’t even think about staging anything!). As a journalist myself, I can really sympathize with this expectation, and generations of epic street photographers have been doing just that and producing images I only dream of taking, but too much thought is placed into the idea of “should I do this?” or “should I do that?” when the correct answer is almost always: do both.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 4 DAYS AGO