MLB All-Star Weekend is set to get a double dose of The Machine. Katie Woo of The Athletic reported Friday that St. Louis Cardinals veteran slugger Albert Pujols will be participating in the Home Run Derby this year. It will mark Pujols’ fifth time competing in the event after he did so in 2003, 2007, 2009, and 2015. Pujols still has not won the Home Run Derby though.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO