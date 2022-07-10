ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

71-year-old man with dementia found after going missing in Fort Worth, police say

By David Silva Ramirez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A 71-year-old man with dementia was found Sunday after going missing in downtown Fort Worth.

Melvin Green went missing at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 600 Commerce St., Fort Worth police said.

Green was found Sunday at about 11 a.m., according to police.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

