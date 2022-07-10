71-year-old man with dementia found after going missing in Fort Worth, police say

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parts of Texas Under Ozone Action DaysLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas grid that powers 70% of the state is at risk of failure and streaming and cryptocurrency are its biggest threatsJalyn SmootTexas State
OPINION: Palace Arts Center is a Grapevine Gem for Movie and Performance FansStacey DoudGrapevine, TX
The Largest Wine Festival of the Southwest, GrapeFest, Hits Grapevine September 15 - 18Leah FrazierGrapevine, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.https://www.star-telegram.com/
