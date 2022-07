Yardeni Research President Edward Yardeni discussed what he believes Americans should expect from upcoming inflation data, warning that "it’s going to be bad news again." The markets veteran told "Sunday Morning Futures" during an exclusive interview that "lower-wage workers are the ones that are getting squeezed hardest" by the price hikes given "they have no choice, but to allocate most of their budgets" to essentials, including food, fuel and rent.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO