Fashion: Ageless style

By Shelly Vella For You Magazine
 4 days ago

Wardrobe staples for everyone by fashion director Shelly Vella

There's something very youthful about a jumpsuit – so much so that I've steered away from trying one for years, deeming it both too young and too complicated for me to wear.

Enter the linen jumpsuit, or more specifically, this style from Jigsaw with its statement stitch detail and flattering sleeves. Boasting a loose, comfortable cut, it also has the kind of pockets that feel deeply substantial. Teamed with flat sandals it's a no-brainer summer staple for day or, with heels, a blazer and statement jewellery, an instant evening winner. A very versatile one-piece indeed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOZ6O_0gamhjyf00
Jumpsuit, £148, and sandals, £130, jigsaw-online.com. Bracelet, £225, kirstielemarque.com. Bag, £89, Apatchy London, fenwick.co.uk

1. Crossbody bags are a fun way to accessorise, especially with a stylish strap. This leopard-print one echoes the colours in the clothing and adds a fresh, modern touch.

2. Black is naturally slimming so a great go-to if you're nervous about trying a new style, while the white stitching elevates the look and makes for easy accessory pairings.

3. A roomy capped sleeve is both hot-weather friendly and will make upper arms appear slimmer.

4. A zip is a practical way to get in and out of a jumpsuit – who needs the frustration of fiddly buttons on a night out?

5. Deep, well-placed pockets add a utilitarian feel, as well as being flattering and practical.

6. A jumpsuit won't have the same 'give' you are accustomed to with a two-piece, so for comfort look for a fabric that is both soft and forgiving.

For similar...

Try Boden's black strappy Lola jumpsuit, £110, boden.co.uk, or Next's collar and button-through Revere version, £45, next.co.uk.

Do

Layer over a white or striped long-sleeved skinny tee when the weather is cooler.

Don't

Shy away from cropped trouser lengths, which look great with trainers, sandals and even heels. A wider cut is flattering too.

