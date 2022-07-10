Mets' Starling Marte: Out Sunday, gets MRI

NEW YORK (AP) — Sandy Alcantara extended his shutout streak to 19 innings and pinch-runner Billy Hamilton scored on a throwing error by catcher Tomás Nido in the 10th, sending the Miami Marlins past the New York Mets 2-0 on Sunday. Luke Williams added an RBI single for the Marlins, who won for the eighth time in 11 games and earned a split of the four-game series. Tanner Scott struck out Francisco Lindor with runners at the corners for his 12th save. New York’s lead in the NL East was trimmed to 1 1/2 games over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves — its smallest since April 16. The Mets, who had a 10 1/2-game cushion on June 1, begin a three-game series at Atlanta on Monday night. Alcantara, selected to his second NL All-Star team Sunday, allowed six hits in seven innings and lowered his ERA to 1.73 — third-best in the majors. He struck out four and walked one.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO