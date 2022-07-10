Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Not starting Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles head into action just a week away from the All-Star break one game under .500. Without context, hovering around .500 is no great feat. In looking at the standings, the Orioles are sitting in last place and, well, that isn't exactly a proverbial feather in their collective black and orange caps.
One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
The Chicago White Sox suffered an 8-4 loss in Monday’s series opener four-game series opener against the Cleveland Guardians. Lance Lynn struggled through five innings of work and the Guardians scored all the runs they needed in the first frame. Lynn Struggles. Cleveland opened the scoring in the first...
San Diego Padres (50-38, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 11...
CBS Sports on Monday named its lead announcing teams for its 2022 college football coverage, locking in the names that will help present some of the sport's biggest games each Saturday on CBS and CBS Sports Network. Jenny Dell was named lead college football reporter for CBS college football coverage,...
After completing a four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their final road trip before the All-Star break, with their first stop at Busch Stadium for a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers have won 11 of their last 12 games and enter...
Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
Miranda is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Miranda is without a clear path to everyday playing time, but the Twins should continue to carve out a part-time role for the rookie while he's swinging a hot bat. Though he'll be on the bench Tuesday, Miranda had started in six of the Twins' past seven games while going 6-for-22 with two home runs, a double, two walks, seven RBI and three runs.
Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I have to say, it's a miracle I even got a newsletter done today and that's because it's July 11. Usually on July 11, I spend 24 straight hours trying to score as many free Slurpees as possible for 7-11 day, but today, I skipped the Slurpees so I could get the newsletter done.
Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored as the designated hitter in Monday's 10-8 win over the Athletics. Calhoun got the start at DH in the Rangers' first game after Mitch Garver (forearm) underwent surgery. Garver, who was added to the 60-day injured list, will miss the rest of the season, which opens up DH for a rotation of players, including Calhoun and fellow lefty hitter Brad Miller.
A program will be receiving a boost Monday with four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons set to announce his college decision live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Simmons is rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 143 player overall, according to the 247Sports rankings. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Cooper Hummel in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Hummel will take a seat while veteran David Peralta starts in left field and bats fifth against the Rockies. Hummel has made 148 plate appearances so far in the majors and is...
Solano is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. For one of the few times all season, the Reds have all their key regulars available with Joey Votto (back) checking back in at first base Tuesday following a week-long absence. As a result, Solano will end up losing out on a spot in the lineup after he went 9-for-25 with a home run and two walks while starting each of the past seven contests. The righty-hitting Solano should still have a regular spot in the starting nine versus left-handed pitching.
Alcantara went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 13-0 loss to the Giants. The Diamondbacks weren't able to string many hits together, but Alcantara was a bright spot in a brutal loss. He's gone 6-for-12 (.500) with a home run, three RBI and a run scored in six games since rejoining Arizona off waivers from San Diego earlier in July. The infielder is slashing .200/.219/.310 with two homers, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and three doubles through 107 plate appearances. He's seen an uptick in playing time at second base, but that may be short-lived once Ketel Marte is able to play the field again.
Clemens was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Clemens was 4-for-20 at the dish with two homers, three RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored through eight games in July, which includes Monday's twin bill. He'll be replaced on the big-league roster by Akil Baddoo.
Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
Contreras is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Though he was named to the National League's All-Star team Sunday, Contreras remains a part-time player for Atlanta. With Travis d'Arnaud locked in as Atlanta's No. 1 catcher and with Marcell Ozuna secure as the team's everyday designated hitter now that the team is back to full strength in the outfield, Contreras could struggle to receive more than three or four starts during Atlanta's final seven games before the All-Star break.
The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
Franco announced Tuesday via his personal Instagram account that he had successful surgery on his right wrist, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco is expected to require 5-to-8 weeks of recovery time after getting the procedure to repair a fractured hamate bone. Taylor Walls is expected to serve as the Rays' everyday shortstop while Franco is on the 10-day injured list.
McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
