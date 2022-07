Rage Against the Machine frontman Zach de la Rocha injured his leg during the band's July 11 show in Chicago. Footage from the performance -- which can be seen below -- appears to show the singer hurting himself during a rendition of “Bullet in the Head,” the powerhouse cut from Rage Against the Machine’s 1992 self-titled debut. As the tune's energy ramps up (roughly around the video's 3:20 mark) de la Rocha can be seen emphatically jumping up and down. Soon thereafter, his movements become much more subdued, and he can be seen limping as he finishes the song.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO