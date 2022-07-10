ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven fire displaces 15, leaving ‘severe structural damage’

By Michael Sicoli
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pgnil_0gamfwhw00
Courtesy of New Haven Fire / Twitter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire ripped through a house on Hallock Avenue Sunday morning, displacing 15 people, including seven children.

The New Haven Fire Department first arrived at the fire at 8:59 a.m. after multiple calls were reported.

The fire was prevalent on all three floors of the building, with the roof showing flames. The fire was too intense and the volume too large for initial searches, which backed crews out of the house. The firefighters operated outside of the building due to safety concerns.

The fire was placed under control over two hours later. No victims were found on initial searches and no injuries were sustained as of publication.

Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said there was “severe structural damage to the structure” upon leaving the scene.

“The Fire Investigative Unit is on scene and will work with the Building Department and LCI for the next steps to secure the building,” McCarthy said in an email. “Crews will be on scene for a prolonged period as they are still trying to get to some hot spots.”

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced from the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXuJ1_0gamfwhw00
Photos contributed by José Romero

Related
NBC Connecticut

Crews Battle Fire in Norwich

Firefighters have responded to a fire on North Main Street in Norwich. Fire officials said the address is 100 Main St. and the fire is on the back porch. Fire officials called for a second alarm for coverage of the fire station. No additional information was immediately available.
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Firefighter Injured While Battling Blaze in Waterbury

A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze on Idylwood Avenue in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials said the fire broke out in a 3-story multi-family home. Authorities said the home was occupied at the time the fire broke out. Families will be displaced, but officials aren't sure of how many yet.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Bethlehem fire crews respond to home fire

BETHLEHEM, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department responded to a large house fire on Monday night. Around 9 p.m. on Monday night, Bethlehem fire crews were dispatched to Ledgewood Road in Watertown to assist at the scene of the massive structure fire. Fire officials said they were able to use a tanker and hose reel to access a nearby pond and supply water directly to the flames.
BETHLEHEM, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries

2022-07-12@8:11pm–#Bridgeport News: Firefighters were called to free a person trapped in a multi-car crash at Reservoir and Chopsey Hill Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Crash, fire closes I-95S near Stonington

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed I-95 Southbound between exits 92 and 91. Officials said the crash has resulted in a fire as well. The collision occurred on Tuesday evening, just before midnight. There is no word yet on the cause of the incident or if there are any injuries.
STONINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire rips through family’s home in Watertown

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – A fire tore through a family’s home in Watertown on Monday night. Fire officials said the fire was at a home on Ledgewood Road. Two people were taken to the hospital. The American Red Cross has been assisting the family. The Watertown Fire Department...
WATERTOWN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Report Of A Cop Injured

UPDATE: There was an officer (on-duty) that went to the hospital as a precaution not injured but had blood on his person from a party they detained on a criminal breach of peace. 2022-07-12@1:30pm–#Bridgeport CT– EMS was called for a report of an injured police officer in the 600 block...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Four Hospitalized After Stabbing Incident At Hamden Home

Four people were hospitalized following a stabbing incident at a Connecticut home. Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a stabbing at a home on North Street in Hamden at about 6 p.m. on Monday, July 11, according to the Hamden Police Department. Police said four occupants...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Several people displaced following fire on Hallock Avenue in New Haven

Doctor William Petit, husband and father of the family, survived. Channel 3 viewer, Sandra LeClerc, spotted this bear early Sunday morning after it had knocked over her trash. One person is dead and multiple are injured after a boating accident at Petzolds Marina. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NECN

Connecticut Boat Crash Victim Identified

A Waterford man has been identified as the person who died in a boat accident on the Connecticut River in Portland Sunday afternoon. Wayne Hamler, 60, was killed when the boat he was in veered towards the shoreline and collided with rocks on the bank of the river around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

PD: 4 injured in domestic-related stabbing in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are investigating a domestic disturbance where four people were stabbed on Monday evening. Police said around 6 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Street for the report of a domestic disturbance. Four people inside the home were treated by emergency crews on scene and transported to Yale […]
HAMDEN, CT
GreenwichTime

5 fatal crashes in 4 years on Hartford road angers residents

HARTFORD — A 33-year-old city resident was killed and two others were injured early Monday morning in a crash at the corner of New Britain and Fairfield avenues. But the tragic incident doesn’t surprise some in the neighborhood who have been calling for the city to improve safety conditions along New Britain Avenue.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Windsor Locks Woman Killed In Wrong-Way Manchester Crash

Connecticut State Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a wrong-way overnight crash killed a woman. The incident took place in Hartford County in Manchester around 11:43 p.m., Sunday, July 10 on Interstate 291. According to state police, Samantha Smith, age 31, of Windsor Locks, was driving the...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man found unresponsive in cell in critical condition

MANCHESTER — A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering a medical emergency while in a holding cell in police custody Saturday night, police say. The man, who was found unresponsive in his cell at police headquarters on Saturday around 6 p.m. received immediate medical attention before being transported to Hartford Hospital.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Orange woman dies weeks after pedestrian crash

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old woman involved in a pedestrian crash in June died over the weekend due to her injuries, stated officials. On June 23, Orange police said they responded to a car crash involving a white, 2021 Volkswagen Jetta and a pedestrian on Old Tavern Road. At the scene, officers found the 19-year-old, Chance Thompson of Orange, suffering from life-threatening injuries.
ORANGE, CT
WTNH

Cheshire police release identity of drowning victim

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have released the identity of the body pulled from a pond in Cheshire during a search for a missing swimmer on Monday. The drowning victim was identified as 18-year-old Jefferson Paul Loja, an Ecuadorian national, who was staying with family in Meriden. According to the Office of the Chief Medical […]
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

WTNH

