Pale into significance - Interiors stylist Isabella Charlesworth shows how the new season’s whites and creams are taking centre stage

The colour-shy among us have long obsessed over shades of grey and off-white as the go-to backdrop to brighter accents. Magnolia was the staple shade for classic 1980s interiors, and virtually every rented home across the country has been plastered in some form of white over the years.

Why? A neutral palette provides the ideal foundation for a calm and tranquil space and has the bonus of being a clean canvas for you to experiment with statement trends and more colourful accents without having to commit long term.

However, this season a neutral scheme is no longer limited to shades of grey or white. From Marks & Spencer’s stoneware ceramics and French Connection’s bleached-out summer furniture to online interiors emporium nkuku.com’s patterned rugs, summer’s go-to neutrals also come in cream, honey, mocha and taupe in varying intensities.

What’s more, if you fancy the idea of a cream sofa but are worried about stains, fear not, as many of the latest fabrics now have in-built stain resistance (thanks to the inclusion of materials usually reserved for yachts and garden awnings). This means you can sit back on your new buttery cream sofa enjoying a coffee or wine without worrying about spills – or, for that matter, sticky finger or paw prints. For a great selection of sofas, check out neptune.com and dunelm.com.

When there is an absence of strong colours to add focal points, layering is key – think chunky knits, slubby linens and sheepskin – and also introduce texture with rattan furniture and accessories. Meanwhile, to add warmth to your space, consider natural wood and stone elements for flooring – quick-step.co.uk sells a wide selection – or even a panelled wall.

PLAY WITH PATTERNS

To give a neutral scheme depth, look to patterned rugs and accent shades of terracotta and black. Sofa, £1,899, footstool, £349, bouclé chair, £329, striped rug (on wall), from £56, and berber-style rug, from £85, johnlewis.com. For a similar sheepskin, try rockettstgeorge.com.

KEEP IT FRESH

Plants and flowers will instantly add a natural touch to a scheme and punctuate quiet corners. Premoda Ruscello laminate flooring, £46.99 per sq m, carpetright.co.uk. For a similar dining table and chairs, try conranshop.co.uk.

ADD TEXTURE

Layer different shades of cream, white and soft grey to give your space a textured feel, and bring in sharper colours such as black for a contemporary contrast

Layer different shades of cream, white and soft grey to give your space a textured feel, and bring in sharper colours such as black for a contemporary contrast. Bed linen, from £12, bedspread, £130, table lamp, £95, and rug, £125, all thewhitecompany.com.

WORK CLEAN LINES

Here white walls and natural wood furniture give a home office a fresh, light-filled feel. Desk, £499, chair, £399, lamp, £75, and basket, £40, all johnlewis.com.

GO SUPER NATURAL

Materials such as jute, hemp and wood will add a sophisticated feel to a neutral palette

Materials such as jute, hemp and wood will add a sophisticated feel to a neutral palette. Bath, £1,770, and Chateau Cheverny floor tiles, £19.34 each, claybrookstudio.co.uk. For similar accessories and towel, try hm.com.

ARE YOU WEDDED TO WHITE?

