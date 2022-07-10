ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Pale into significance - Interiors stylist Isabella Charlesworth shows how the new season’s whites and creams are taking centre stage

By Isabella Charlesworth
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The colour-shy among us have long obsessed over shades of grey and off-white as the go-to backdrop to brighter accents. Magnolia was the staple shade for classic 1980s interiors, and virtually every rented home across the country has been plastered in some form of white over the years.

Why? A neutral palette provides the ideal foundation for a calm and tranquil space and has the bonus of being a clean canvas for you to experiment with statement trends and more colourful accents without having to commit long term.

However, this season a neutral scheme is no longer limited to shades of grey or white. From Marks & Spencer’s stoneware ceramics and French Connection’s bleached-out summer furniture to online interiors emporium nkuku.com’s patterned rugs, summer’s go-to neutrals also come in cream, honey, mocha and taupe in varying intensities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTWkR_0gamfSQG00
A neutral colour scheme is no longer limited to shades of grey or white. This summer’s go-to neutrals come in cream, honey, mocha and taupe

What’s more, if you fancy the idea of a cream sofa but are worried about stains, fear not, as many of the latest fabrics now have in-built stain resistance (thanks to the inclusion of materials usually reserved for yachts and garden awnings). This means you can sit back on your new buttery cream sofa enjoying a coffee or wine without worrying about spills – or, for that matter, sticky finger or paw prints. For a great selection of sofas, check out neptune.com and dunelm.com.

When there is an absence of strong colours to add focal points, layering is key – think chunky knits, slubby linens and sheepskin – and also introduce texture with rattan furniture and accessories. Meanwhile, to add warmth to your space, consider natural wood and stone elements for flooring – quick-step.co.uk sells a wide selection – or even a panelled wall.

PLAY WITH PATTERNS

To give a neutral scheme depth, look to patterned rugs and accent shades of terracotta and black. Sofa, £1,899, footstool, £349, bouclé chair, £329, striped rug (on wall), from £56, and berber-style rug, from £85, johnlewis.com. For a similar sheepskin, try rockettstgeorge.com.

KEEP IT FRESH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dp9H0_0gamfSQG00
Premoda Ruscello laminate flooring, £46.99 per sq m, carpetright.co.uk. For a similar dining table and chairs, try conranshop.co.uk

Plants and flowers will instantly add a natural touch to a scheme and punctuate quiet corners. Premoda Ruscello laminate flooring, £46.99 per sq m, carpetright.co.uk. For a similar dining table and chairs, try conranshop.co.uk.

ADD TEXTURE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBwW1_0gamfSQG00
Layer different shades of cream, white and soft grey to give your space a textured feel, and bring in sharper colours such as black for a contemporary contrast

Layer different shades of cream, white and soft grey to give your space a textured feel, and bring in sharper colours such as black for a contemporary contrast. Bed linen, from £12, bedspread, £130, table lamp, £95, and rug, £125, all thewhitecompany.com.

WORK CLEAN LINES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yflpH_0gamfSQG00
Here white walls and natural wood furniture give a home office a fresh, light-filled feel. Desk, £499, chair, £399, lamp, £75, and basket, £40, all johnlewis.com

Here white walls and natural wood furniture give a home office a fresh, light-filled feel. Desk, £499, chair, £399, lamp, £75, and basket, £40, all johnlewis.com.

GO SUPER NATURAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46O5Gh_0gamfSQG00
Materials such as jute, hemp and wood will add a sophisticated feel to a neutral palette

Materials such as jute, hemp and wood will add a sophisticated feel to a neutral palette. Bath, £1,770, and Chateau Cheverny floor tiles, £19.34 each, claybrookstudio.co.uk. For similar accessories and towel, try hm.com.

SHOP THE LOOK...

Neutral picks to pep up your scheme

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nsw8O_0gamfSQG00
Chair, £175, argos.co.uk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2JHR_0gamfSQG00
Dining set, £39.50 for 12 pieces, marksandspencer.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGpO2_0gamfSQG00
Woven stool, £95, frenchconnection.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sphau_0gamfSQG00
Rug (90cm x 150cm), £149, ruggable.co.uk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egJuX_0gamfSQG00
Sideboard, £165, homebase.co.uk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MpoKd_0gamfSQG00
Cushion cover, £24.99, hm.com

ARE YOU WEDDED TO WHITE?

Then follow interior designer Alix Lawson’s tips to finding the right shade for your walls

  • First, work out which direction your room faces and also the source of natural light (if any).
  • If you have a north-facing room, which will often be dark with little natural light and prone to shadow, you will need a white shade with undertones of yellow/red such as Tallow (£56 for 2.5 litres, farrow-ball.com) to balance the room’s cool tones.
  • With a south-facing room, which will be bright with lots of natural daylight, any warm undertones in white paint will be amplified, making your room look yellow. To counteract this, opt for a cooler white with grey undertones such as Shallows (£26 per litre, littlegreene.com).
  • Remember, the look of white paint can change dramatically from room to room, so always try a tester pot before buying. Lighting is everything when it comes to white, so paint surfaces in several areas of a room to see how the light falls differently and affects the colour.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woman divides opinion by placing 6ft swimming pool in her front garden for all the children on her council estate to use - as some love the community spirit but others say it’s ‘grim’

A woman has delighted some TikTok users by sharing how she keeps her swimming pool in the front garden for all the children on her council estate to use - while others have claimed the set-up is ‘grim’. UK-based Jackie Bielby decided to place the 6ft pool in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Candice Brown puts on a leggy display in a pink gingham minidress as former Bake Off winner attends the opening of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo with her boyfriend Nicky Mercer

Candice Brown looked gorgeous as she hit the red carpet at the opening night of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday, with her boyfriend Nicky Mercer. The former Great British Bake Off winner, 37, posed up a storm in a stylish pink gingham mini dress as she headed inside to watch the show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Materials#Stylist#Whites#White Walls#Furniture#Marks Spencer#French Connection
Daily Mail

Incredible before and after aerial photos show devastation caused by Australia's FOURTH floods this year with whole towns underwater and hilltop homes like islands in a sea of muddy brown water

Incredible aerial photos show the devastation caused by floods spreading across NSW after days of torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks and destroy homes. Thousands of homes are ruined and many more still cut off after NSW's fourth major flood in as many months where entire country towns went underwater.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

486K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy