Saint Petersburg, FL

Ji-Man Choi not in Rays' lineup Sunday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Rays infielder Ji-Man Choi is sitting Sunday in the team's game against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

numberfire.com

Seattle's Julio Rodriguez serving suspension Tuesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rodriguez was handed a one-game ban for his role in a benches-clearing brawl that occurred on June 26. Dylan Moore will replace Rodriguez in center field and hit eighth. J.P. Crawford will cover things at the top of the Mariners' order.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Dylan Moore sitting for Mariners on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Moore will move to the bench on Sunday with Sam Haggerty starting in right field. Haggerty will bat ninth versus right-hander Max Castillo and Toronto. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 7.3...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Lars Nootbaar left off Cardinals' order Monday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Yankees’ shocking meltdown vs lowly Reds

The New York Yankees took a 3-0 lead into the ninth inning at home against the tanking Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, with closer Clay Holmes on the mound. Holmes entered the inning with a 0.46 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched this season; he’d been MLB’s most effective reliever and was selected to the All-Star Game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

C.J. Abrams not in lineup for San Diego Tuesday night

San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Abrams is being replaced at shortstop by Ha-Seong Kim versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. In 123 plate appearances this season, Abrams has a .234 batting average with a .614 OPS, 2 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Sunday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Stephen Piscotty versus Astros starter Jake Odorizzi. In 210 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .230 batting average with a .613 OPS, 5 home runs,...
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
numberfire.com

DJ LeMahieu in Yankees' Sunday lineup

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. LeMahieu is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project LeMahieu for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jared Walsh in lineup for Los Angeles Tuesday night

Los Angeles Angels infielder Jared Walsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Walsh is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Walsh for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim in Padres' Tuesday lineup

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Kim is getting the nod at shortstop, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Our models project Kim for 0.9 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.6 FanDuel points.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Pirates' Michael Chavis batting fifth on Sunday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chavis will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Yoshi Tsutsugo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 9.9 FanDuel points on Sunday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Brent Rooker not in Padres' Monday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Brent Rooker is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rooker is being replaced in left field by Jose Azocar versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. In 7 plate appearances this season, Rooker has yet to reach base.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh in Angels' Tuesday lineup

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Marsh is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Marsh for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Brendan Rodgers sitting for Colorado on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rodgers will move to the bench on Tuesday with Yonathan Daza starting in center field. Daza will bat sixth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. numberFire's models project Daza for...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Baddoo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Victor Reyes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.8 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Sam Huff in Rangers' Tuesday lineup

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Huff is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. Our models project Huff for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.4...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara batting eighth on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alcantara will start at second base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Logan Webb and the Giants. Buddy Kennedy moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.9 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Pujols, Gorman home runs power St. Louis past Dodgers 7-6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and St. Louis Cardinals ended Los Angeles’ seven-game winning, beating the Dodgers 7-6 Tuesday night. The teams squared off for the first time this season. Their last matchup came in last season’s NL wild-card...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Astros' J.J. Matijevic batting seventh on Tuesday

Houston Astros infielder J.J. Matijevic is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Matijevic will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Angels. Chas McCormick moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Matijevic for 7.1 FanDuel points...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Austin Slater starting Tuesday night for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Austin Slater is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Slater for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

