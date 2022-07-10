ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Francisco Mejia not in lineup Sunday for Rays

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Seattle's Julio Rodriguez serving suspension Tuesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rodriguez was handed a one-game ban for his role in a benches-clearing brawl that occurred on June 26. Dylan Moore will replace Rodriguez in center field and hit eighth. J.P. Crawford will cover things at the top of the Mariners' order.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Dylan Moore sitting for Mariners on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Moore will move to the bench on Sunday with Sam Haggerty starting in right field. Haggerty will bat ninth versus right-hander Max Castillo and Toronto. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 7.3...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Lars Nootbaar left off Cardinals' order Monday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Monday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting seventh. Marcell Ozuna is the Braves' designated hitter again. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.6 FanDuel...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Yardbarker

Yankees will have to part with one of these 2 players to land star pitcher Luis Castillo

If the New York Yankees really want Cincinnati Reds star pitcher Luis Castillo, they will need to offer up one of their top shortstop prospects. The Yankees wouldn’t mind another starter, and they do like Luis Castillo, but with the Reds’ requesting one of two top shortstop prospects — Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza — they may end up settling for a depth piece instead. Like everyone else, they’ll look at the bullpen, but with talented relievers Jonathan Loaisiga and Zack Britton heading back to an already excellent pen, that’s not a major need either.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

C.J. Abrams not in lineup for San Diego Tuesday night

San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Abrams is being replaced at shortstop by Ha-Seong Kim versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. In 123 plate appearances this season, Abrams has a .234 batting average with a .614 OPS, 2 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Sunday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Stephen Piscotty versus Astros starter Jake Odorizzi. In 210 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .230 batting average with a .613 OPS, 5 home runs,...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#Rbi
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada starting Tuesday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Estrada is getting the nod at shortstop, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Estrada for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Brent Rooker not in Padres' Monday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Brent Rooker is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rooker is being replaced in left field by Jose Azocar versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. In 7 plate appearances this season, Rooker has yet to reach base.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola in Padres' lineup on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Our models project Nola for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Slater starting Tuesday night for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Austin Slater is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Slater for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Luis Garcia on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Angels. Korey Lee returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.6 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Pirates' Michael Chavis batting fifth on Sunday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chavis will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Yoshi Tsutsugo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 9.9 FanDuel points on Sunday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Riley Greene leading off for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Greene will start in center field on Tuesday and bat first versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Jeimer Candelario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Greene for 11.1 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Sam Huff in Rangers' Tuesday lineup

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Huff is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. Our models project Huff for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.4...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Baddoo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Victor Reyes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.8 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Esteury Ruiz starting Tuesday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Esteury Ruiz is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ruiz is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Our models project Ruiz for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.6 RBI and 8.1...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Pirates' Oneil Cruz batting eighth on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Oneil Cruz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Cruz will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Daniel Castano and the Marlins. Josh VanMeter moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cruz for 8.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Brian Serven catching for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Serven will catch for left-hander Austin Gomber on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Elias Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 10.3 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy