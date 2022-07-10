ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Kevin Kiermaier (hip) placed on Rays' injured list

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier has been placed on the injured list. Kiermaier continues to deal with left hip inflammation,...

