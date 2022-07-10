Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (7/10/22)

We have been dealing with the heat for a while now in Central Texas. May’s high temperatures gave us the hottest May on record for Central Texas and June followed and tied as the third hottest June on record. July hasn’t been any better... and while we’ve definitely seen stretches of hot weather and triple-digit heat so far this summer, this past weekend was the hottest we’ve been with brutal record-shattering heat both Saturday and Sunday. We are still in the same weather pattern to start this week and the afternoons will be dangerously hot.

