ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plains, TX

Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (7/10/22)

By Ryan Chandler, Chris Whited
everythinglubbock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. As Texas leaders gather with pro-life groups to plan the next steps after Roe v...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Vexus Fiber slowly expanding across Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— Vexus Fiber provides fiber-based communications= solutions across Texas for residential and business. To see if services are available in your area visit the website. Vexus | Internet, TV, Phone & More (vexusfiber.com)
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
New Mexico State
City
South Plains, TX
South Plains, TX
Government
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
KHOU

Gov. Abbott calls for release of video from Robb Elementary

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined KVUE live at 5 p.m. to discuss the latest headlines around Texas, including the Texas power grid, border policies and controversy regarding the release of hallway video from the Uvalde school shooting incident. Here is an edited transcript of...
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

A New Study Says People Want Out of Lubbock

Texas is a hot destination to move to, but the Hub City is not. This is one of those "read between the lines" things. A recent survey says that Texas had 4 million move-ins between 2010 and 2020. This makes Texas the largest "move-in" state in the U.S. In case...
LUBBOCK, TX
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott said There is No Power Issue in Texas

In response to the energy warning issue that ERCOT made to residents of Houston, Governor Greg Abbott said there was no big issue. He had conversations with ERCOT directly and they were concerned and gave residents a warning just in case temperatures became too hot this week.
HOUSTON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas A&M Forest Service warns large wildfires possible Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service:. Hot and dry conditions across the state of Texas will create high wildfire potential through the weekend. Continued triple digit temperatures and dry conditions will reduce the moisture in vegetation across...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodey Arrington
Person
Ryan
thelocalreporter.press

If Texas Should Pick Up and Leave Us One Day

Is the proudest pride indeed. — “One More Stupid Song About Texas,” Austin Lounge Lizards. Recently in this space I commented on the newly adopted Texas Republican Party platform in which delegates to the state convention vented their frustrations about everything from the teaching of critical race theory and sex education in schools to the results of the 2020 election and predatory towing.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Texas wind power is failing right when the state needs it most

Wind power -- a key source of electricity in Texas -- is being sidelined just when the Lone Star State needs it most, with turbines generating less than a 10th of what they're capable of. A scorching heat wave is pushing the Texas grid to the brink. Power demand is...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Kamc News#Everythinglubbock Com
Newsweek

Texas Faces Rolling Blackouts as ERCOT Warns Not to Use Major Appliances

Texans have been asked to conserve power amid a heatwave on Monday as the state's power grid operator warned of potential rolling blackouts. The state faces a "potential reserve capacity shortage with no market solution available" on Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said in an operations message on its website Sunday night.
TEXAS STATE
wrtv.com

Blackouts in Texas possible again as heatwave drives up power demand

A Texas heat wave is sparking concerns that the state’s power grid could crumble again. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place in Texas as temperatures were expected to reach at high as 110 degrees on Monday. In Austin, the temperature was expected to come close to the all-time July record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Dallas Observer

This Couple Is Fleeing Texas' Anti-LGBTQ Climate But Won't Sell Their Home to Investors

Rachel and Ryan Rushing moved to Dallas from Louisiana in 2010. They chose Dallas “because it’s where the jobs were,” Rachel said. In 2018, they were ready to buy their first house and settled on a place in Oak Cliff because it’s where they felt most at home. But the Texas political climate has grown increasingly uncomfortable for the Rushings.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

The dangerous heat is still dominating Central Texas

We have been dealing with the heat for a while now in Central Texas. May’s high temperatures gave us the hottest May on record for Central Texas and June followed and tied as the third hottest June on record. July hasn’t been any better... and while we’ve definitely seen stretches of hot weather and triple-digit heat so far this summer, this past weekend was the hottest we’ve been with brutal record-shattering heat both Saturday and Sunday. We are still in the same weather pattern to start this week and the afternoons will be dangerously hot.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

West Texas experiences an increase in land sales

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas Realtors has released the latest edition of the ‘Texas Small Land Sales Report’ headlining the price of small tracts of land reached a record high in Texas in 2021. In terms of San Angelo, the city is in Region 3 – West Texas. According to the release, small land sales […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Abortion rights poised to go before Michigan voters in fall

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Abortion rights are poised to come before Michigan voters in November after an abortion rights campaign turned in a record-breaking number of signatures Monday for a ballot initiative to the secretary of state’s office. The effort will further increase attention on Michigan’s elections, where...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy