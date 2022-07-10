ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Wander Franco (wrist) placed on Rays' injured list

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco has been placed on the injured list. Franco is listed as having right wrist discomfort, and...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

