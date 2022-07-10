ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jeimer Candelario sitting for Detroit on Sunday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Dylan Moore sitting for Mariners on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Moore will move to the bench on Sunday with Sam Haggerty starting in right field. Haggerty will bat ninth versus right-hander Max Castillo and Toronto. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 7.3...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Seattle's Julio Rodriguez serving suspension Tuesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rodriguez was handed a one-game ban for his role in a benches-clearing brawl that occurred on June 26. Dylan Moore will replace Rodriguez in center field and hit eighth. J.P. Crawford will cover things at the top of the Mariners' order.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Lars Nootbaar left off Cardinals' order Monday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Yardbarker

Miguel Cabrera Keeps Making History With Every Hit

It hasn’t been a fun season for the Detroit Tigers, even after all the moves that were made in the offseason that seemingly improved the ballclub. But for future Hall-of-Famer Miguel Cabrera, things have been humming along just fine. He is hitting .290 on the season with three home...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Baddoo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Victor Reyes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.8 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeimer Candelario
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Harold Castro
numberfire.com

Riley Greene leading off for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Greene will start in center field on Tuesday and bat first versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Jeimer Candelario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Greene for 11.1 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Yermin Mercedes starting Tuesday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mercedes is getting the nod in left field, batting third in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Mercedes for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.2...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox
numberfire.com

Esteury Ruiz starting Tuesday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Esteury Ruiz is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ruiz is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Our models project Ruiz for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.6 RBI and 8.1...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Brian Serven catching for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Serven will catch for left-hander Austin Gomber on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Elias Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 10.3 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Ketel Marte sitting for Arizona on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Marte will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jake McCarthy starting in right field. McCarthy will bat sixth versus right-hander Logan Webb and the Giants. numberFire's models project McCarthy for...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Sunday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Stephen Piscotty versus Astros starter Jake Odorizzi. In 210 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .230 batting average with a .613 OPS, 5 home runs,...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Brendan Rodgers sitting for Colorado on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rodgers will move to the bench on Tuesday with Yonathan Daza starting in center field. Daza will bat sixth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. numberFire's models project Daza for...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns starting Tuesday night for Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Sam Huff in Rangers' Tuesday lineup

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Huff is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. Our models project Huff for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.4...
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy