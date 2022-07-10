ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The one who has had 700 drinks’ – Nick Kyrgios fumes at woman in Wimbledon crowd putting him off vs Novak Djokovic

By Dylan Terry
NICK KYRGIOS urged the umpire to THROW OUT a fan inside Centre Court during his Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic.

The 27-year-old Australian was furious at one particular woman, accusing her of talking between points and having had "700 drinks".

Kyrgios was raging at one woman in the crowd during the Wimbledon final Credit: PA

During a particular taxing service game, Kyrgios became irked by the individual.

And after scraping through it to hold his serve, he then told the umpire to eject her.

Speaking to the official in between games, he could be heard saying: "She's drunk out of her mind in the first row.

"The one who looks like she's had about 700 drinks talking to me in every single point."

The umpire promptly got on the phone, with the commentators speculating that she was going to be removed from the venue.

Reacting to the altercation, one social media user said: "'The one who looks like she’s had 700 drinks bro'. Priceless! 🤣🤣👏."

Another added: "I hope we find out who the woman who’s had 700 drinks is. The marketing opportunities are endless…🤣."

And a third said: Wimbledon 2022 - It's the one in the dress, 'the one that looks like she's had 700 drinks bro'. A bit different to the 'You cannot be serious' rant of the 80s."

More to follow.

