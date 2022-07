LOCK HAVEN, PA – For most parents, it’s a dream come true to see their child graduate from college, even as they watch them receive their diploma from the audience hundreds of feet away. Susan Mills’ view of her daughter Emalea earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree from Lock Haven University (LHU) in May was much more intimate than that. That’s because she was right at Emalea’s side earning a BSN of her own.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO