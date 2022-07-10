Local athletes compete in Euro League games

Two seasons ago, Brooke Yanez handed the Bruins half of their losses to Pac-12 schools that year. “She was one of the few pitchers in the country that got us,” said coach Kelly Inouye-Perez. Now, the former Pac-12 foe is coming home to finish her collegiate pitching career with...
The Rose Bowl Operating Company wants to adjust rates at the Brookside Golf Course on a yearly basis based on the prevailing inflation rate instead of the local golfing market. In 2020 the City Council approved a “not to exceed” fee adjustment for Brookside allowing RBOC General Manager to approve...
Hungry? Yelp released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley Monday, highlighting not only local favorites, but also hidden gems and spots tucked away in strip malls that they guarantee will keep you coming back. The list includes French bakeries,...
Not everybody realizes the City of Pasadena co-manages a major regional airport. But since it’s called the Hollywood Burbank Airport, it’s easy to see why few make the connection. The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority is a government agency created under a joint powers agreement between the three cities of...
In the first half of the year, there were 181 homicides in the city of LA, the highest number in the past 15 years. The nonprofit news organization Crosstown at USC reports that 23-point-2 percent of the murder victims were categorized by the LAPD as homeless.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. — A couple was attacked and pistol-whipped, the man robbed of his $60,000 Rolex watch, by two assailants in...
The US Open of Surfing is back at Huntington Beach in 2022. After a brief hiatus during covid, the event is back and they are going big! The 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing (VUSOS) will be a nine-day action sports festival including surf, skateboarding and BMX competition plus a ton of other side events, performances and activities for the entire family to enjoy.
LOS ANGELES — Starbucks plans to close six of its Los Angeles stores due to safety concerns, the coffee chain announced Monday. As part of the Seattle-based company’s reinvention plan under recently returned chief executive Howard Schultz, stores in West Hollywood, Santa Monica, Mid-City and downtown LA will close because of increased in-store safety incidents.
Following multiple robberies, including some that ended in bloodshed, 7-Eleven franchises across Los Angeles were encouraged to close Monday night. The motivation to close up shop for the evening came from 7-Eleven’s corporate leaders and communicated through a statement provided to KTLA. The statement reads: “Our hearts are with...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another life was taken by the Kern River Sunday bringing the death toll to 320 since 1968. Pasadena, Calif., resident Bayron Anibal Lopez Martin was seen going under water in the Kern River at Hart Park around 4:15 p.m. The 21-year-old was transported to Kern...
IRVINE, Calif. - It's unlike anything Southern California has ever seen. The highly-anticipated Wild Rivers water park is back and better than ever in Irvine. After closing in 2011, the revamped water park is now 50% larger than the original Wild Rivers which debuted in July 1986. The park currently spans 20 acres with an additional three extra acres for future additions.
Thousands of Southern California residents came out to celebrate the opening of the 6th Street Bridge on Saturday. The bridge, which connects the eastside to downtown, is “history in the making,” according to Culver City resident Lorise Soto. Soto said she came to the celebration “to be with everybody and see what was going on […]
We’re almost a month into the summer. Are you already running out of ideas for you and the little ones to do together? Do you need ways to beat the heat? Stay on budget? Educate and entertain?. All good. I’ve got some fresh suggestions below, hopefully some of which...
The number of container ships waiting off Los Angeles and Long Beach is well off its highs, but the pileup of import containers waiting on Southern California terminal yards is rapidly reapproaching its peak. Long Beach just crossed a red line. The number of import containers sitting on Long Beach...
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Are you looking for something fun to do on Friday nights? Head over to the Los Angeles Zoo. You can have some summer nighttime fun at "Zoo Friday Nights." The series of events just kicked off. For the rest of the month, you'll have the chance...
First published in the July 7 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. St. Bede parishioners recently welcomed the Rev. Jim Bevacqua as he celebrated his first Mass as the new pastor last Friday. He joins St. Bede after having served the past 14 years as pastor at Holy Family...
LOS ANGELES - In the first half of the year, there were 181 homicides in the city of Los Angeles, the highest number in the past 15 years, according to data released Monday by a nonprofit news organization. According to Crosstown at USC, a nonprofit news organization based at the...
At least six armed robberies, including two that turned deadly, have been reported at at different 7-Eleven locations across Southern California. The crimes happened in the cities of Brea, Ontario, La Habra, Santa Ana, Upland and Riverside, and authorities said at least three of the crimes are related.
