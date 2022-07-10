ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania budget lauded by GOP, Dems, but critics call spending ‘not sustainable’

By RecordStaff
therecord-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, PA – After missing the June 30 deadline for a budget deal, an agreement was reached last Friday. The $45.2 billion budget was approved by the Senate on Friday after the House approved it last Thursday. It became official upon the signature of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf....

therecord-online.com

Comments / 7

SOS America
2d ago

3 billion for the teacher retirement system. Golden parachute for indoctrination of the children to the twist thinking of left wing extremists teacher

Reply(2)
9
Linda C. Kelemen
2d ago

NOT GOOD ENOUGH !WHERE'S THE CARE SERVICES FOR THE ELDERLY, SICKLY, DISABLED & NO ONE TO PROVIDE IN HOME CAREGIVING PERSONAL CARE ! ? ¿I am supposed have 10 hours 7days a week.NO ONE CAMEAND NO ONE IS COMING TO SHOWER MEOR PREP FOODOR ANY PERSONAL CARE !NO ASSISTANCE TO SURVIVEYOU OBVIOUSLY DO NOT CARE FOR US ELDERLY !

Reply(1)
4
just passin thru
2d ago

yep they have to put a couple billion in rainy day fund to fund THERE RAISES FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS!

Reply
8
Related
The Associated Press

With lots of cash on hand, Pennsylvania wraps up budget deal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers wrapped up a budget package this week — nearly two weeks late — approving billions of dollars in new spending, tax breaks for businesses and substantial new sums for public schools to cap the eighth and final budget for the Democratic governor. Closed-door talks dragged on for weeks between Wolf’s office and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature, sometimes getting rocky, before a whirlwind two days last week in which lawmakers approved dozens of bills. Some lawmakers complained the budget took so long because the state had so much money to spend. Indeed, Pennsylvania is in its best fiscal position in years, with the state treasury benefiting from federal coronavirus subsidies propping up the economy, tax collections and state spending.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Gov. Tom Wolf signs Pennsylvania state budget

Eight days into the new fiscal year, Pennsylvania has a finalized budget. The Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Senate voted 47-3 to approve a $45.2 billion spending plan for the 2022-23 fiscal year, sending it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who signed the proposal in a private event later Friday evening. The House...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
therecord-online.com

Dush says new state fiscal plan “meets the needs” of state residents

HARRISBURG, PA – 25th district state Sen. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson) on Monday posted his thoughts on Pennsylvania’s new fiscal year plan signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf last Friday. He said it “meets the needs” of Pennsylvanians but there were some areas about which he expressed concern. These included what he sees as the need for additional accountability in dollars provided for state parks and education.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Gov. Wolf vetoes bid to block all-electric building codes in Pennsylvania

The Democratic governor said the legislation takes away “local decision-making” from municipalities that are looking to address climate change. Citing the need to fight climate change, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday vetoed Republican-penned legislation to stop municipalities from adopting building codes that prohibit natural gas hookups.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Hughes
Person
Pat Browne
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania court blocks governor’s bridge tolling plan

Pennsylvania court blocks governor’s bridge tolling …. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.12.22 (11:15 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.12.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast (7/10/22) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7/9. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (7/9/22) 9am. Eyewitness Weather Webcast 7.8.2022 11PM. Eyewitness Weather Webcast 7.8.2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Election State#Budget Surplus#Gop#House#Democratic#Penn State University#Lincoln University#Republicans
fcfreepress

$45.2 Billion Budget Waiting for Gov Wolf’s Signature

After missing the June 30 deadline for a budget deal, an agreement has been made. The $45.2 billion budget was approved by the Senate on Friday after the House approved it Thursday. It awaits the signature of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to become official. The budget includes. $1.5 billion increase...
pahomepage.com

New laws taking effect in Pennsylvania

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.13.22 (4:30am) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.12.22 (11:15 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.12.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast (7/10/22) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7/9. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (7/9/22) 9am. Eyewitness Weather Webcast 7.8.2022 11PM.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Governor Tom Wolf’s Historic $1.8 Billion Spending Increase for Education

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf is praising a budget that invests in education at all levels with a historic $1.8 billion spending increase, including the return of more than $500 million to Pennsylvania’s public schools. The Wolf Administration has increased education funding by more than $3.7 billion since 2015, ensuring the opportunity for Pennsylvanians to succeed with a top-tier education without shouldering taxpayers with the bulk of the responsibility for funding schools.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
abc27.com

Pennsylvania water rates may increase, public input sought

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians will have the opportunity to register for a series of mid-July telephonic hearings to help the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) gather input on rate changes. In June, the PUC voted to suspend and investigate rate increase requests by the PA-American Water Company (PAWC)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy