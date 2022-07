Embrace the outdoors this weekend and try something new. There are plenty of festivals for food sampling, like Syracuse’s Middle Eastern Festival (back in person this year), Bavarian Festival near Utica with plenty of wursts and biers to keep you in good spirits, or a poetry festival outside the Everson Museum of Art in honor of the late Jackie Warren-Moore. You can also kayak for free around the Oswego Ports, or catch a cruise on Cayuga under the stars.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO