IDAHO FALLS – Things are really heating up at the Idaho Falls Zoo this July. The month is full of events so bring your friends and family to the best little zoo in the west. Wines in the Wild is an evening full of wine tasting and music with the Jazz House Big Band. This adults-only event is hosted by the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society and will take place on Friday, July 15 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO