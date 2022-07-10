ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Teenager, 17, dies from rare blood disorder 'after doctors thought she had tonsillitis' - as devastated family pay tribute to 'perfect daughter' who 'touched the lives of everyone that met her'

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The devastated family of a teenage girl who died aged 17, have paid an emotional tribute to the 'perfect daughter' who 'touched the lives of everyone that met her'.

Leah Rogers, from Neath, went on her first holiday with friends in Majorca in May, ad upon returing fell ill with what doctors initially suspected was tonsillitis.

But later she was diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis.

The 'charismatic and bubbly' teenager died on June 7, and her family say they are still 'unable to comprehend' it.

They have now put their efforts towards fundraising and spreading awareness of histiocytic diseases to 'prevent other families suffering the same' tragedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmfLo_0gamaSbJ00
Leah Rogers died aged 17 of a rare blood disorder, just weeks after returning from her first holiday without her family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDQEO_0gamaSbJ00
The dependable and caring teenager was originally diagnosed with tonsillitis, then glandular fever before doctors were able to identify the problem as hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis

Shortly after Leah returned from her holiday on the Spanish island she fell ill with what doctors initially suspected was tonsillitis and they issued her with antibiotics.

However when the antibiotics failed to make an impact she made several more trips to hospital before receiving a second diagnoses of glandular fever.

It was expected to clear on its own but her condition continued to worsen.

Her family were then advised that she had been suffering from liver failure.

She was transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis which causes organ failure as it destroys healthy cells instead of those infected.

Leah was then transferred to the intensive care unit and ventilated as her condition gradually deteriorated.

Her family were able to say their final goodbyes as they were informed she would likely not make it through the night and tragically she died hours later.

Her father Hugh Rogers said 'it all happened so suddenly' and that the family's lives 'will never be the same'.

He said: 'She has left a massive void in our hearts – one that can never be replaced.

'She had friends from all over Aberavon. She was a very intelligent person and intended to become an intensive care nurse or accident and emergency nurse after she left school.

'She was a bright people person and passionate about life. She had a fantastic sense of humour and was constantly impersonating people and was called 'the mum' by her group of friends – she was very dependable and caring. She was the perfect 17-year-old daughter – smart, funny, charismatic, and bubbly.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKBz6_0gamaSbJ00
Leah's family have begun fundraising to create more awareness about the disorder and 'to prevent others going through similar'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSaDq_0gamaSbJ00
Her parents described her as 'the perfect 17-year-old daughter – smart, funny, charismatic, and bubbly'

The family have now started to raise awareness of the devastating condition with the hope of preventing others from experiencing the 'excruciating pain' they have endured.

Hugh added that they will continue in her spirit and aim to raise awareness of the disease, despite the situation being 'incredibly difficult' as they all have moments of struggle.

'We all just can't comprehend it – we all think this is just a bad dream that one day we can wake up from and she will be there,' Hugh said.

Leah's siblings – sister Becky, who is 31, and brother Ben, 24 – decided to start the fundraiser and have plans for future charity events in her name in September to mark what should have been Leah's 18th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mp7eX_0gamaSbJ00
The fundraiser will donate money to a charity which works towards early diagnosis, effective treatment and a cure for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis

Leah's family – parents Hugh and Kathryn and siblings Becky and Ben – have said the love and support during this difficult time has helped them find comfort.

Hugh added: 'We just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has helped us so far. Their words and support have meant so much during this difficult time.

'Baglan Funeral Home have been supporting us through every step of the way and Dinner Jackets and Deli in Port Talbot donated the money we spent as a donation – I can't thank both of them enough. Both Birmingham and Bridgend hospital did everything they could to help our Leah and unfortunately it wasn't to be but we can't thank them enough. We hope to prevent others going through similar.'

To support the ongoing fundraiser in Leah's name, please click here.

Comments / 56

Angel Jade Austin
2d ago

Such a sad loss if life very pretty young lady could have been so much to her life .Rest in peace your family will miss you yet love 💕💕 you for eternity

Reply
23
Ted Talbott
2d ago

unbelievable another death that shouldn't be happening..not like this my friends 💔 when are they held accountable?? FAUCI

Reply(3)
44
Garris
2d ago

My dad had this and died within a year of 1969. My brother inherited it and had his blood recycle threw a machine. He has to be checked every 5 years.

Reply
16
Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 19, died in agony from cancer after pleading to see her doctor in person for more than a YEAR about a painful lump on her back - as family say GPs 'used Covid as an excuse to see fewer people'

A family has revealed how a 19-year-old girl died riddled with cancer after pleading in agony to see her doctor for more than a year. The family of Amelia Ellerby are demanding answers and have slammed GPs for using Covid-19 as 'an excuse' not to see patients. The lump on...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tonsillitis#Blood#Majorca#Fever#Spanish
Daily Mail

Shock as a devoted wife and mother, 39, dies suddenly and mysteriously in her sleep just two weeks after giving birth to the couple's beautiful fifth child

Five children are mourning the death of their beloved mother after she suddenly died in her sleep aged just 39, leaving her childhood sweetheart to raise them alone. Sydney mum Andrea Marambio died unexpectedly and was found in bed last Tuesday morning, devastating her partner Daniel and their children Gabriel, Fabian, Enrique, Sebastian and Tristian.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
Medical Daily

'Miracle' Baby Born With 4 Legs, 4 Arms; Now Has Religious Following

Born with an extra pair of legs and arms, a baby in India has been hailed as a "miracle of nature." Delivered over the weekend in Hardoi, north of India, pictures of the baby from The Independent showed what appears to be an extra pair of arms and legs attached to its stomach. Weighing 6.5 lbs, the baby was born at the Shahabad Community Health Center in Uttar Pradesh. Its gender was not revealed.
INDIA
Daily Mail

Four-day-old baby boy died after falling asleep next to his mother who was sleeping on a sofa after she couldn’t get upstairs to bed and ‘had no mobility support following her Caesarean birth’, inquest hears

A four day baby boy died after falling asleep next to his mother on a sofa. Jory James' mum Emma was in so much pain from the Caesarian section birth that she couldn't get upstairs to the bedrooms at her home in St Ives, Cornwall. An inquest into Jory's death...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

NHS nurse, 46, who thought persistent cough was long Covid after she worked through pandemic learns she is dying of cancer

An NHS nurse and mother of two who worked throughout the pandemic has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - after believing her cough was a result of long Covid. Victoria Puar, 46, who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a ward sister, says she caught the virus during a camping trip with her family in August 2021 and suffered with a horrible cough for months afterwards.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Widow, 41, who gave birth to her late husband's child via IVF 14 months AFTER he died from a heart attack reveals she is now trying for a second baby using their last remaining frozen embryo: 'They are a piece of him'

A widow who gave birth to her late husband's child 14 months after his death via in vitro fertilization has revealed she is now trying for baby number two using their frozen embryos. Sarah Shellenberger, 41, a teacher from Oklahoma, lost her husband Scott, 41, to a heart attack in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Britain's fattest man who weighed 55 stone dies aged 37: Friends pay tribute to 'great lad' who 'died of sepsis and organ failure' after return to hospital

A man thought to be the most overweight in Britain has tragically died at the age of 37 of organ failure and sepsis after being admitted to hospital. Matthew Crawford weighed 55 stone at his heaviest and has hit headlines in recent years after taking up four hospital beds in the NHS for 18 months due to a lack of social care at home.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

482K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy