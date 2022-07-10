ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

3-month-old infant saved by Lee County deputy in Fort Myers

By Victoria Costa
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is commending one of their own for saving the life of a 3-month-old infant in Fort Myers last month.

On June 18th, Deputy Michelle Wilson responded to Fuchsia Road after learning the infant was not breathing.

When Deputy Wilson arrived, she found the infant, Wylder, turning blue, not breathing, and without a pulse, according to LCSO.

Deputy Wilson immediately took action and began chest compressions until a pulse was established.

EMS arrived and quickly brought Wylder to Golisano Children’s Hospital and was admitted into the NICU.

Fortunately, Wylder is home and recovering.

Without the heroic actions performed by Deputy Wilson, Wylder may not have survived the medical event.

