3-year-old girl struck, killed by vehicle in Dacono

By Nick Wills
 3 days ago

DACONO, Colo. ( KDVR ) – Officials in Weld County have revealed that a collision that happened on Saturday night involving a vehicle and a 3-year-old child has turned deadly.

At roughly 8:15 p.m. on July 9, officers with the Dacono Police Department were called to the scene of the collision along the 1100 block of Sherman Drive.

The first officer on the scene discovered someone giving CPR to a young girl and took over the life-saving effort. Shortly thereafter the Mountain View Fire and Rescue transported the victim to the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, where the 3-year-old was declared dead.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene following the accident and is cooperating with officials. Charges have not been filed at this point but the investigation is still ongoing.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is released.

CBS Denver

3-year-old girl dies in Dacono

A three-year-old girl passed away Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle in the 1100 block of Sherman Drive in Dacono, the Dacono Police Department stated in a press release.Weld County 9-1-1 dispatchers received the call at 8:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found a person providing CPR on the child. Officers took over resuscitation efforts, according to the press release.  Fire and ambulance personnel took the child to Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette. She was pronounced deceased there. Dacono PD's press release stated the the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene and was cooperating with the department's investigation. Police personnel from neighboring jurisdictions in Frederick and Firestone are assisting Dacono's investigators.Any decision on the filing of charges will be made once the investigation has concluded, the department stated.No other details about the circumstances of the collision have been released at this time, nor has the department clarified whether the vehicle driver or the guardians of the child may face charges. 
DACONO, CO
