Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 06:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crittenden; Lee; St. Francis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lee, southeastern St. Francis, southern Crittenden, northwestern DeSoto, northeastern Tunica and southwestern Shelby Counties through 700 AM CDT At 632 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Edmondson to near Hughes. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Southaven, West Memphis, Horn Lake, Marion, Hughes, T O Fuller State Park, Memphis, Walls, Edmondson, Horseshoe Lake, Anthonyville, Lake Cormorant, Southwest Memphis, Simsboro, Whitehaven, Midtown Memphis, Pinckney, Lynchburg, Downtown Memphis and Robinsonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
