Aitkin County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Pine by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Carlton and South St. Louis and Southern Lake Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area, the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Ramsey; Scott; Sherburne; Stearns; Washington; Wright AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MID MORNING A bank of dense fog is oozing southwest across eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin early this morning. Visibilities are frequently 1/4 mile or less within the fog bank. The leading edge is expected to reach the I-94 corridor by 8 AM, then it should begin stalling and improving. However, it`s possible the low clouds and fog could engulf most of the Twin Cities metro for a short time before dissipating. Therefore, expect the possibility of rapid changes in visibility and significant impacts to the morning commute.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Northern Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Southern Lake Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area, the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pierce, Polk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pierce; Polk; St. Croix AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MID MORNING A bank of dense fog is oozing southwest across eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin early this morning. Visibilities are frequently 1/4 mile or less within the fog bank. The leading edge is expected to reach the I-94 corridor by 8 AM, then it should begin stalling and improving. However, it`s possible the low clouds and fog could engulf most of the Twin Cities metro for a short time before dissipating. Therefore, expect the possibility of rapid changes in visibility and significant impacts to the morning commute.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for North Itasca, South Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: North Itasca; South Itasca DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...North Itasca and South Itasca Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Aitkin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Aitkin County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Canceled Morrison and Todd County

(KNSI) – The National Weather Service has canceled a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Morrison and Todd Counties. Forecasters say at 4:54 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Motley, or 25 miles west of Brainerd, moving southeast at 30 mph. ___. Copyright 2022 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved....
TODD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Lee, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 06:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crittenden; Lee; St. Francis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lee, southeastern St. Francis, southern Crittenden, northwestern DeSoto, northeastern Tunica and southwestern Shelby Counties through 700 AM CDT At 632 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Edmondson to near Hughes. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Southaven, West Memphis, Horn Lake, Marion, Hughes, T O Fuller State Park, Memphis, Walls, Edmondson, Horseshoe Lake, Anthonyville, Lake Cormorant, Southwest Memphis, Simsboro, Whitehaven, Midtown Memphis, Pinckney, Lynchburg, Downtown Memphis and Robinsonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burnett; Washburn PATCHY AREAS OF DENSE FOG Areas of patchy dense fog are being observed this morning reducing visibilities to a half mile or less at times. Fog is expected to erode later this morning. Commuters should allow extra space between themselves and other vehicles and travel with low beam headlights on.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Becker, Beltrami, Clay, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Becker; Beltrami; Clay; Clearwater; Hubbard; Mahnomen; Marshall; Norman; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 455 REMAINS VALID UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BELTRAMI HUBBARD IN NORTHWEST MINNESOTA BECKER CLEARWATER MAHNOMEN MARSHALL NORMAN PENNINGTON POLK RED LAKE IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA CLAY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADA, ARGYLE, BAGLEY, BEMIDJI, CLEARBROOK, CROOKSTON, DETROIT LAKES, EAST GRAND FORKS, HALSTAD, MAHNOMEN, MOORHEAD, NAYTAHWAUSH, PARK RAPIDS, RED LAKE FALLS, STEPHEN, THIEF RIVER FALLS, TWIN VALLEY, WARREN, AND WAUBUN.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following areas, Deltana and Tanana Flats and Eastern Alaska Range. This includes the cities of Delta Junction, Fort Greely, Black Rapids, Donnelly Dome, Trims Dot Camp. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Small streams crossing the Richardson Highway from Trims Camp north to Delta Junction could flood. Jarvis Creek could also flood. Streams crossing the Alaska Highway close to Delta Junction could run very high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Very heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms has occurred this morning from Fort Greely south to Black Rapids. Over 3/4 inch of rain has fallen in the past several hours. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
ALASKA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Twenty-three Minnesota counties, including Douglas County, are eligible for assistance

(UNDATED)--Twenty-three Minnesota counties impacted by severe storms in May are now eligible for assistance under a presidential disaster declaration. Six tornadoes touched down on May 9th in southeastern and central Minnesota. There were five twisters on May 11th from southwestern Minnesota through the northeast Twin Cities. Also, violent storms on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
kduz.com

23 Minnesota counties included in presidential disaster declaration

(Learfield News Service) Twenty-three Minnesota counties impacted by severe storms in May are now eligible for assistance under a presidential disaster declaration. Six tornadoes touched down on May 9th in southeastern and central Minnesota. There were five twisters on May 11th from southwestern Minnesota through the northeast Twin Cities. Violent...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Strong storms possible Sunday

(FOX 9) - After a beautiful day Saturday, we're heading into a more active afternoon to end our weekend. A line of storms fired up into North Dakota early this morning, and has quickly moved East, prompting Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and watches as it does so. These storms are expected to stay North of the metro and taper heading into the lunchtime hour.
KX News

PHOTOS: North Dakota rocked by severe storms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This weekend, severe storms made a serious dent in western North Dakota, with many residents being forced to hunker down and enjoy their summer from the comfort of their couch. Viewers from across the state sent us photos of the storms as well as the...
BISMARCK, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Heat wave set to hit Minnesota for the weekend and beyond

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says a prolonged heat wave is expected to hit Minnesota this weekend. They say that dew points are expected to increase by Thursday, with temperatures nearing the lower 90s. Officials say that the heat wave is developing for the weekend and into next week. However,...
CHANHASSEN, MN
WJON

Prolonged Heat Wave Moving in to Minnesota

UNDATED -- Although record heat is not expected, we'll start to see plenty of days with highs in the 90s starting this weekend and continuing through next week. On the whole, dry weather is expected, but we'll likely see a couple of rounds of scattered thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday morning.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Woman Killed in Head On Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- A woman was killed in a head on crash west of Little Falls in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 27 just after noon on Tuesday. A seventy-nine-year-old woman from Eagle Bend died in the crash. Her name has not been...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN

