In the wake of the disturbing Memorial Day shooting following an out-of-control house party on Charleston's East Side, it was hardly surprising that some residents' frustrations boiled over. One property owner told a Post and Courier reporter that the neighborhood’s problems go deeper than just unauthorized parties and said residents often feel as if city officials have forgotten them, adding, “Unless you’re in the high-tax bracket part of the city, the city doesn’t care."

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO