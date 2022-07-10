Salisbury: Van hits pedestrian and man hospitalised

A 15-year-old boy has died and a teenage girl is fighting for life after falling into a quarry in South Wales.The girl, 14, suffered critical injuries and was taken by air ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.The boy was pronounced dead at the scene on Limelkiln Road, Pontypool.Gwent Police received a report of the incident at around 6.30pm on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the force said: “A 15-year-old boy from the Pontypool area was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.“A 14-year-old girl from the Blaenavon area sustained critical injuries...
A man has died from his injuries following a crash in North Ayrshire. Joshua Crawford suffered severe injuries in a collision on Lawson Drive in Ardrossan at about 19:50 on Tuesday. The 27-year-old was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in...
A 57-year-old paramedic died when a tree he was cutting fell on him, an inquest has heard. Robin Parry Jones, from Pwllheli in Gwynedd, had been cutting the tree for a friend on one of his days off work. The tree, at a property on a road between Llanystumdwy and...
A police horse has been left with serious injuries following a crash with a car during a patrol. Avon and Somerset Police were called to the incident on Beggar Bush Lane, in Bristol at about 14:30 BST on Friday. The rider, a police officer, and driver, a man in his...
A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
Tributes have flooded in for the man and teenager who died after a helicopter crashed into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales. Ian MacDonald, 66, tried to land his 2016 Guimbal Cabri G2 near his home when the tragedy occurred, killing him and his passenger, a 16-year-old German national named locally today as Admarsu.
A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
A toddler has died after falling from the window of a block of flats in Leeds. West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation after the ambulance service contacted them about the fall at Saville Green at 13:25 BST on Saturday 2 July. The one-year-old boy was taken to hospital but...
A woman has died and two other pedestrians have been injured after being hit by a bus in Manchester. The double decker bus crashed into pedestrians at a bus stop in the Piccadilly area of the city centre, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said. One woman in her 50s...
A fire caused by a "malfunction" gutted a double decker bus on a busy route in Derby. Firefighters were called to tackle the blaze near the Lidl supermarket in Raynesway, Alvaston, on Monday afternoon. Passengers escaped the Notts & Derby bus before the flames took hold, and no-one is believed...
A woman from Cornwall was left paralysed after breaking her neck in a horse-riding accident. Rosey Gregory, 20, from St Austell, was thrown from a horse which then fell on her in Wales in April. She is being treated at hospital in Cardiff with her family making regular trips from...
A good Samaritan was killed as he tried to help…. On July 5 at about 3:30 pm a Dodge Challenger that was speeding through Detroit ran a stop light, violently colliding with a Dodge Journey. That Mopar muscle car was stolen and immediately after the crash the occupants jumped out, making a run for it before police arrived. A man who witnessed the collision tried to get the men to stay on the scene, reportedly grabbing a 21-year-old passenger, who pulled out a gun and shot the good Samaritan.
A woman who failed a roadside eye test after driving more than 200 miles (322km) has had her licence revoked, police said. Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said it had received a report about the woman's "manner of driving" before stopping the vehicle. She "failed to read"...
Burglars have struck five times in a single night at farms in Milton Keynes. The incidents happened around Olney between 9pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 5) and 7am today (Wednesday, July 6). Thames Valley Police said farms in Newton Blossomville and Clifton Reynes were targeted. Farm machinery was stolen including a...
A classic car has been destroyed in a crash that closed part of the M5. Following the crash, at about 07:20 BST, all lanes of the southbound side were closed south of Junction 28, said National Highways. Devon and Cornwall Police said no other vehicles were involved and the driver...
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in North Yorkshire, police have said. The man was riding a gold Harley Davidson along the A684 near Bedale at about 14:40 BST on Sunday. The rider was involved in a crash with a yellow Ford Fiesta at the junction...
Discarded disposable barbecues have caused one of two heathland fires in the Northampton area. Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called on Sunday afternoon to the barbeque fire at Duston Mill. Almost three square miles (7.5 sq km) of grassland had to be extinguished by crews using sprayers and beaters.
A kayaker has died after getting into difficulty on the west coast of Lewis. Concerns were raised about the 59-year-old man at Carloway pier just before 20:00 on Sunday. Stornoway coastguard helicopter, Breasclete and Maivaig Coastguard Rescue Teams, RNLI Stornoway lifeboat and police went to his aid. Police Scotland said...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while over the limit after another man died following a collision. The crash, involving a Ford Transit van, a VW Caddy and a Ford Fiesta, happened just after 20:00 BST on Monday on Hockford Lane, Brimpton Common between Basingstoke and Newbury.
Skeletal remains of a man found wearing a pair of cowboy boots in a scrapyard three years ago have been identified. The remains of William "Bill" Long were found in Cockett Wick Lane, St Osyth in Essex, in April 2019. The identity of Mr Long, who was from the Tendring...
