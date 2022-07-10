Salisbury: Van hits pedestrian and man hospitalised

A 15-year-old boy has died and a teenage girl is fighting for life after falling into a quarry in South Wales.The girl, 14, suffered critical injuries and was taken by air ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.The boy was pronounced dead at the scene on Limelkiln Road, Pontypool.Gwent Police received a report of the incident at around 6.30pm on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the force said: “A 15-year-old boy from the Pontypool area was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.“A 14-year-old girl from the Blaenavon area sustained critical injuries...

ACCIDENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO