Yankees Could Trade Joey Gallo, Pursue Other Outfielders, per Report

Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo has struggled since arriving in New York last summer, and his time with the team may be coming to an end. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports the Yankees are shopping Gallo ahead of the trade deadline and may look to replace him with a different outfielder.

Heyman named Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi as a possible target, with Kansas City and New York having “held talks” about a potential deal. Additionally, Heyman listed the Padres and a return to the Rangers as potential landing spots for Gallo.

New York acquired Gallo as part of a six-player trade last July, but the outfielder has had a difficult time getting acclimated to the Yankees. In 128 games since the trade, Gallo has a .165 batting average and a .666 OPS, along with inconsistent defense in left field that forced the team to move him over to right field.

Meanwhile, Benintendi is in the middle of an impressive season with Kansas City. He has a .317 batting average and a .789 OPS while playing left field every day for the Royals. Benintendi also has history in the AL East, having won a World Series as the left fielder for the Red Sox in 2018.

Both Gallo and Benintendi are set to hit the free agent market this offseason, which could make it easier for New York to make the swap without altering its long-term strategy.