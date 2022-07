Nestled in the trees on the green just off the 7th fairway at Semiahmoo Resort, this custom home features two primary suites with attached bathrooms. The large primary bedroom features A/C, jetted soaking tub, separate low threshold shower, dual vanities, and two walk-in closets. Open floorplan with formal dining room, sitting room, and living room with natural gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, window coverings, hardwood floors, and a 2-car attached garage. The third bedroom is currently used as a library/office. Sit on the back patio and soak in the sun, the lake and the golf course view. Landscaped, the double-sized lot features an ample side yard lined with trees, including 5 fruit trees. Gated community, first-class amenities.

BLAINE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO