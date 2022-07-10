Wrestling camp to be hosted by Henderson County

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County High School (HCHS) is looking for students that are ready to rumble! HCHS is trying to grow the sport of wrestling and they have paid to bring in two college coaches for a wrestling camp.

Lindsey Wilson Wrestling will be holding its second annual camp on July 22 and 23 at HCHS Auxiliary Gym. The camp times are 5 to 8 p.m. on July 22 and 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on July 23.

Price for both days with a meal is $65 and the price for the session on July 22 only is $25.

The camp will be run by Lindsey Wilson second year head coach, Jameel Bryant. Bryant won a pair of NAIA national titles in wrestling as a student.

Brandon Benvenuti will assist Bryant. Benvenuti will be going into his second season as a graduate assistant coach with University of Central Missouri Wrestling. He was a four time All-American as a student.

More information can be found on the flyer below.

