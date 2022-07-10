ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Program helps landowners manage deer population

By Morgan Doyle News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yx02x_0gamX18800
Missouri Department of Conservation employees examine damage to agriculture caused by deer. The statewide Deer Management Assistance Program allows landowners to receive additional antlerless hunting permits to address agricultural damage or population management goals. Submitted photo

A new program is available statewide that can help landowners manage deer populations.

The Deer Management Assistance Program through the Missouri Department of Conservation allows qualifying landowners to receive additional antlerless permits to be used during the firearm season to manage deer populations. To enroll, landowners need to have clear goals related to recreational population management or evidence of deer damage to agriculture.

Kevyn Wiskirchen, a private lands deer biologist with the conservation department, said areas like Northwest Missouri that have a lot of crop acreage can support higher numbers of deer, which can potentially cause some damage.

“Those populations can grow pretty rapidly and over time get out of hand to the point where there’s probably more deer than what a farmer would like to see,” Wiskirchen said. “It can certainly cause damage to the point where there’s economic loss. And so especially in north Missouri, where there’s a lot of agriculture, a lot of acres and row crops, that can certainly be an issue.”

Landowners dealing with damage to agriculture who want to be part of the Deer Management Assistance Program must call their local conservation agent or wildlife biologist for a site visit to determine if additional Deer Management Assistance Program permits are warranted.

If landowners have specific deer population goals on their property, such as evening out the ratio of male to female deer, they need to contact Wiskirchen directly. He will determine eligibility based on game camera footage, property maps and other observations.

“By targeting the female segment of the population, which are the reproducers, by removing more of them, you slow that population growth,” Wiskirchen said.

2022 is the first year the Deer Management Assistance Program is available to the whole state, but it has been tested in different areas since 2019. Wiskirchen said Northwest Missouri was eligible for the program in 2021 as part of the trial, and now it’s just about getting the word out to let landowners know this is available as a resource.

“Whatever your management goals are, there’s a place for DMAP more than likely,” Wiskirchen said. “That’s the primary message that I’d get out to folks is that it can really be beneficial to anyone.”

Landowners wishing to enroll must have at least 500 acres outside of municipal boundaries or 40 acres inside of city limits. Wiskirchen said neighboring parcels of land can be combined to meet the acreage requirement, as well.

Statewide, there were 90 landowners enrolled in the program in 2021 and around 1,500 Deer Management Assistance Program permits were issued. Permits are issued through the program on a case-by-case basis.

“We’re really happy to see the program grow organically just based on the need for it,” Wiskirchen said. “So, we don’t have a target number of properties or a target number of permits we’d like to see issued through it, it’s really just a tool we wanted to make available everywhere in the state.”

Each permit authorizes the harvest of one antlerless deer and costs the same as a standard permit. It can be used only on the property for which it was intended for. Landowners can list other hunters on the application, as well.

The enrollment period for the program runs until Oct. 1. For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
missouribusinessalert.com

Grain Belt Express announces expansion that means more clean energy for Missouri

Missouri will get five times the clean energy previously promised by the developers of the Grain Belt Express transmission line, executives announced Monday. Grain Belt Express is a 800-mile high-voltage transmission line meant to carry renewable energy from wind-swept western Kansas across Missouri and Illinois to the Indiana border. Its...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Missouri DNR works to meet new EPA guidelines for forever chemicals

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is ramping up its testing of drinking water across the state in reaction to a new advisory issued by the Environmental Protection Agency about forever chemicals. So, what are forever chemicals? DNR Environmental Specialist Brent Weis explains. “That’s the common name for a group...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
CBS 58

One simple trick will beat brain-eating amoeba

MISSOURI (CBS 58) -- A trip to the beach turned life-threatening this month, as a Missouri woman was infected with the so-called "brain-eating" amoeba after swimming at a beach in Iowa. The beach at Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County is now closed after a "confirmed infection...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Growth#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Acreage
KYTV

Springfield car dealerships see no change in temp tags a year after change slated to take effect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A year after a new Missouri vehicle sales tax law was supposed to take effect, local car dealerships say they have still been left in the dark. The law signed off on by Gov. Mike Parson would require taxes to be paid and license plates to be issued at the point of sale at the dealership. This would eliminate temporary tags and allow people to roll those taxes into their financing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Pets
Missourinet

Missouri Department of Transportation Director discusses new transportation program (LISTEN)

How does the Missouri Department of Transportation manage and maintain our state’s nearly 34,000 miles of roads and 10,400 bridges?. The draft STIP was released in May for public review, and MoDOT received 317 comments. As MoDOT’s director Patrick McKenna tells Joey Parker about how the transportation’s passage of the ten-billion-dollar Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Rare Amoeba Found In Missouri Resident

Officials with the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services are confirming a rare brain infection in a Missouri Resident. They say the Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic single-celled free-living amoeba that can cause rare life-threatening infection of the brain. In a release, they indicate that a patient is in...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, July 12th, 2022

(New Madrid, MO) -- Authorities in southeast Missouri believe extreme heat is to blame for the weekend deaths of two people in New Madrid County. Police in the city of Gideon say they received a call Saturday night asking for a well-being check to be done. Officers entered the home and found a married couple and three dogs dead. Investigators say temperatures were in the mid to upper 90’s for several days last week and heat warnings were issued. Foul play is not suspected.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Wiemann: property tax relief should be included in Missouri special session call

The Missouri House’s number two Republican says a shortage of new vehicles has led to a more than 20 percent increase in assessments for used vehicles. House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon) is urging GOP Governor Parson to include property tax relief in his special session call. Wiemann says state lawmakers passed a county assessor’s bill a decade ago, and could have never expected this.
MISSOURI STATE
ksmu.org

Missouri resident contracts rare infection that destroys brain tissue

A Missouri resident is being treated in a hospital’s intensive care unit for a naegleria fowleri infection, health officials say. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said naegleria fowleri is a microscopic single-celled free-living amoeba that can cause a rare life-threatening infection of the brain. The amoeba is commonly found in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers and ponds, but the infection is extremely rare.
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
678
Followers
115
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy