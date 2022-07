A father and son were shot in Brooklyn following an apparent disagreement over a parking spot, according to police and sources. The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of East 95th Street and New York Avenue in East Flatbush, police said. According to a law enforcement source and neighbors in the area, the father and son got into an argument with another man over a parking spot.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO