There apparently is a holdup in a potential Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers trade. There has been talk about a potential swap of Russell Westbrook for Irving. But the Nets would want not just one first-round pick in such a deal, but reportedly two. Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto says the reason the Nets would likely want two first-round picks for Irving is so they could attach one of the picks in a trade where they flip Westbrook to a third team.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO