Wimbledon men's final is disrupted by a protester 'shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in the middle of a point', as players stop to watch while offender is quickly bundled out by security

A protestor was kicked out of the Wimbledon men's final after shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in the middle of a point, causing the match to be disrupted.

Play was quickly stopped and the spectator was bundled out by security, with boos echoing out across Centre Court while Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios watched on.

Kyrgios appeared frustrated with the interruption, having placed his hands on his hips and huffed as he prepared for his opponent to serve in the third set.

Peng is a Chinese tennis player who went missing from the public eye soon after accusing Zhang Gaoli, a retired Vice Premier of China, of sexual assault in 2021.

She re-appeared on state media two weeks later, although many critics in the west believe her return was staged after concern was raised over her disappearance.

Despite several months passing, Peng is still yet to fully return.

The spectator, identified as Drew Pavlou, alleged he was poorly treated by security guards

The protester, identified as Drew Pavlou, has since taken to social media to explain their version of events, and alleged they were roughly treated by security.

On Twitter, he said: 'I held up a sign at the Wimbledon Final saying "Where Is Peng Shuai?" I shouted "Where Is Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star persecuted by the Chinese government, why won't Wimbledon say something?".

'Security pushed me over one of the rows and we all tripped over it.

'Then one of the security guards who tripped, a guy in a blue Hawaiian shirt, he wanted to get back at me and hurt me, he pushed me with full force down the steps and I fell head first.

'He then grabbed me and smashed me up against the wall and twisted my arms behind my back.

'As he smashed me against the wall he said, "the police are coming to arrest you now."

'Team of security treated me like a terrorist, kept my arms twisted really painfully behind my back as they expelled me from the stadium, all while saying they were sympathetic to my cause.'

An All England Club spokesperson said: 'A spectator was removed from Centre Court after disrupting play by shouting, running down the stairs and causing a nuisance to their fellow spectators.

'The individual was removed by security colleagues and escorted off the Grounds.'

It is understood Wimbledon officials reject the claims of excessive force, however.

The final day of the championships could have seen hundreds more spectators sporting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' t-shirts after a move from an activist group.

Several members were stopped and questioned by security at the All England Club earlier this week, with four activists sporting the message stopped on Monday.

The group said they would return today and distribute tops to spectators.

'The All England Club seems terrified of upsetting the Chinese government and its allies,' Jason Leith, one of the activists who was stopped, said in a statement.

'Our simple action on Monday gained huge support from tennis fans and we think they will want to show their solidarity with Peng Shuai and other victims of Chinese human rights abuses.

'We hope that the All England Club will embrace this peaceful statement and acknowledge their missing champion ahead of the women's doubles finals.'

China has denied allegations of human rights abuses, and says it opposes the 'politicisation' of sport.

Earlier this year, the WTA revealed it was still working to find a resolution to the stand-off over the issue, and insisted it had no plans to return to China this year.

Peng, who announced her retirement from tennis in February, made an appearance at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in the same month.

There, she denied that she had accused anyone of sexual assault, and pointed out that she herself had deleted the social media post.

She also gave her first interview with an independent media outlet in February - which cut little ice with women's tennis authorities.

Steve Simon, the chief executive of the WTA Tour, gave a sceptical reaction to her comments, in which she downplayed fears for her well-being.

Peng, a former Wimbledon doubles champion, spoke in person with two reporters from French outlet L'Equipe, but was accompanied by two government minders.

Peng has rarely appeared in public since her allegations, despite her assertions that she is fine

She repeated her assertions that her sexual abuse allegations were a 'misunderstanding' - although Simon was far from satisfied with her assurances.

'Her recent in-person interview does not alleviate any of our concerns about her initial post from November 2nd,' he said.

'We have called for a formal investigation into the allegations by the appropriate authorities and an opportunity for the WTA to meet with Peng - privately - to discuss her situation.'