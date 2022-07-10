ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon men's final is disrupted by a protester 'shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in the middle of a point', as players stop to watch while offender is quickly bundled out by security

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A protestor was kicked out of the Wimbledon men's final after shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in the middle of a point, causing the match to be disrupted.

Play was quickly stopped and the spectator was bundled out by security, with boos echoing out across Centre Court while Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios watched on.

Kyrgios appeared frustrated with the interruption, having placed his hands on his hips and huffed as he prepared for his opponent to serve in the third set.

Peng is a Chinese tennis player who went missing from the public eye soon after accusing Zhang Gaoli, a retired Vice Premier of China, of sexual assault in 2021.

She re-appeared on state media two weeks later, although many critics in the west believe her return was staged after concern was raised over her disappearance.

Despite several months passing, Peng is still yet to fully return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GytEY_0gamVaFG00
A protestor has been kicked out of the Wimbledon final after shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4SiP_0gamVaFG00
 The spectator, identified as Drew Pavlou, alleged he was poorly treated by security guards

The protester, identified as Drew Pavlou, has since taken to social media to explain their version of events, and alleged they were roughly treated by security.

On Twitter, he said: 'I held up a sign at the Wimbledon Final saying "Where Is Peng Shuai?" I shouted "Where Is Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star persecuted by the Chinese government, why won't Wimbledon say something?".

'Security pushed me over one of the rows and we all tripped over it.

'Then one of the security guards who tripped, a guy in a blue Hawaiian shirt, he wanted to get back at me and hurt me, he pushed me with full force down the steps and I fell head first.

'He then grabbed me and smashed me up against the wall and twisted my arms behind my back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHUNG_0gamVaFG00
Peng vanished after accusing Zhang Gaoli, a retired Vice Premier of China, of sexual assault
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pe45_0gamVaFG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXivD_0gamVaFG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOzaW_0gamVaFG00

'As he smashed me against the wall he said, "the police are coming to arrest you now."

'Team of security treated me like a terrorist, kept my arms twisted really painfully behind my back as they expelled me from the stadium, all while saying they were sympathetic to my cause.'

An All England Club spokesperson said: 'A spectator was removed from Centre Court after disrupting play by shouting, running down the stairs and causing a nuisance to their fellow spectators.

'The individual was removed by security colleagues and escorted off the Grounds.'

It is understood Wimbledon officials reject the claims of excessive force, however.

The final day of the championships could have seen hundreds more spectators sporting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' t-shirts after a move from an activist group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqmmW_0gamVaFG00
Taking to social media, Pavlou (above) shared his version of events after the brief interruption

Several members were stopped and questioned by security at the All England Club earlier this week, with four activists sporting the message stopped on Monday.

The group said they would return today and distribute tops to spectators.

'The All England Club seems terrified of upsetting the Chinese government and its allies,' Jason Leith, one of the activists who was stopped, said in a statement.

'Our simple action on Monday gained huge support from tennis fans and we think they will want to show their solidarity with Peng Shuai and other victims of Chinese human rights abuses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQWU8_0gamVaFG00
Nick Kyrgios, who was facing Novak Djokovic, appeared frustrated with the untimely delay

'We hope that the All England Club will embrace this peaceful statement and acknowledge their missing champion ahead of the women's doubles finals.'

China has denied allegations of human rights abuses, and says it opposes the 'politicisation' of sport.

Earlier this year, the WTA revealed it was still working to find a resolution to the stand-off over the issue, and insisted it had no plans to return to China this year.

Peng, who announced her retirement from tennis in February, made an appearance at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in the same month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cb9RJ_0gamVaFG00
Security were quick to the scene to grab the protestor and then force him out of Centre Court
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzUfS_0gamVaFG00
Other protestors have also attended the championships to raise awareness over the issue

There, she denied that she had accused anyone of sexual assault, and pointed out that she herself had deleted the social media post.

She also gave her first interview with an independent media outlet in February - which cut little ice with women's tennis authorities.

Steve Simon, the chief executive of the WTA Tour, gave a sceptical reaction to her comments, in which she downplayed fears for her well-being.

Peng, a former Wimbledon doubles champion, spoke in person with two reporters from French outlet L'Equipe, but was accompanied by two government minders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umiON_0gamVaFG00
Peng has rarely appeared in public since her allegations, despite her assertions that she is fine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5KoT_0gamVaFG00
She had taken to social media site Weibo to make her claims, but later deleted the post herself

She repeated her assertions that her sexual abuse allegations were a 'misunderstanding' - although Simon was far from satisfied with her assurances.

'Her recent in-person interview does not alleviate any of our concerns about her initial post from November 2nd,' he said.

'We have called for a formal investigation into the allegations by the appropriate authorities and an opportunity for the WTA to meet with Peng - privately - to discuss her situation.'

Comments / 39

me
2d ago

Poor little protestor. What did they expect? Have you ever seen the Monica Seles stabbing at court side by a spectator?

Reply(3)
11
Related
The Spun

John McEnroe Sends Message To Joe Biden About Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will be barred from playing in the upcoming U.S. Open due to his vaccination status - much to the chagrin of one former U.S. Open superstar. Today, tennis legend John McEnroe admonished President Joe Biden and his administration for "getting the way" of tennis with the current decision. He called it "ridiculous" that Djokovic isn't allowed to compete in the State.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Terrifying new footage shows Shinzo Abe's bodyguards try to deflect assassin's bullets with BRIEFCASES as former PM freezes when first shot is fired... then slumps when fatal bullet hits

This is the shocking moment former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead - revealing how oblivious security guards tried to block bullets with their briefcases after realising too late that he was under attack. Cameras trained on Abe as he gave a political stump speech in the city...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Pavlou
Person
Novak Djokovic
Daily Mail

World No 1 Daniil Medvedev snubs the men's Wimbledon final as he posts a video of himself watching Formula One's Austrian Grand Prix instead - and showing off his trophies - after he and other Russian tennis stars were banned due to the war in Ukraine

Tennis' world No 1 Daniil Medvedev took a swipe at Wimbledon officials on Sunday by watching Formula One instead of the men's final, having been banned from competing at the tournament. Concerns over the prospect of the Russian star winning at SW19 - one of sport's most iconic tournaments -...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Goodbye to the Queen of Wimbledon! Sue Barker bids an emotional farewell after her final stint presenting the BBC's coverage, with legendary broadcaster welling up after tributes from sports stars past and present

Sue Barker has bid an emotional farewell to Wimbledon following her final stint presenting the BBC's coverage, with the legendary broadcaster reduced to tears after being surprised by a touching tribute video featuring a host of sports stars. The likes of Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean...
TENNIS
FanSided

Wimbledon prize money: Novak Djokovic takes home title again

Novak Djokovic is the king of Centre Court. As arguably the most famous surface in tennis celebrates the end of its first century, Djokovic put an exclamation point on an exceptional tournament. Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon for the seventh time on Sunday afternoon, this time by defeating Nick Kyrgios in...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Max Verstappen urges F1 chiefs to crack down on alcohol consumption in the crowd following abuse allegations at the Austrian Grand Prix... as Red Bull star claims excessive drinking causes fans to 'go crazy and do stupid things'

Max Verstappen has called for alcohol consumption at Formula One races to be regulated following allegations of abuse which cast a shadow over Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix. A number of reports, including of sexual harassment, and homophobic and racist abuse, emerged on social media from people attending the race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#England#Centre Court#Chinese#Hawaiian
Daily Mail

Virus experts warn the mutated 'Centaurus' BA.2.75 variant has arrived in Australia and could take over from Omicron after ripping through India

A new Covid sub-variant nicknamed Centaurus has made its way to Australia after ripping through India as health experts fear a similar situation could be on the way for us. Officially named BA.2.75, the sub-variant is being monitored by the World Health Organisation with experts warning it could be more transmissible than Omicron.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Steffi Graf Is Still Too Famous for Steffi Graf

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. Come back all week for more Where Are They Now? stories. Tracy Austin did a double take. It was the spring of 2019, those halcyon pre-COVID-19 days, and Austin,...
TENNIS
Black Enterprise

U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens Makes WTA History By Prioritizing Self-Care

In 2021, Stephens became the first Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) player to ink a deal with the wellness brand, WHOOP. She’s also one of the founding members of WHOOP’s Women’s Sports Collective, which aims to drive new research, test upcoming product features, and address the research and education gap within women’s performance, according to the brand’s press release.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Elena Rybakina still hungry but quiet life is at an end after Wimbledon win

Elena Rybakina has not been to Kazakhstan since April and the next time she will wear her country’s colours on her back will be in the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow in November. Though she still lives in Moscow, having switched her allegiance from Russia in 2018, her history-making victory in the Wimbledon final on Saturday will surely make her a household name in her adopted country. Moreover, her win against Ons Jabeur could also spark a surge of interest in tennis in Kazakhstan and inspire the next generation.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL: The best man won... and he would have beaten all-comers in this measured and brilliant form. Novak Djokovic took the Wimbledon prize away from Nick Kyrgios with Zen-like calm

It was billed as the battle of the bad guys, but there is little that is bad about this year's Wimbledon champion. The best man won. Novak Djokovic was the finest player here, meaning a blighted tournament got the champion it deserved. 'Where's Medvedev?' shouted a voice in the crowd....
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

482K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy