Eastbound and westbound lanes on Emerson Street are closed at the railroad tracks because of a crash with injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday near the Emerson and Philips Highway intersection, JSO said. There is a train stopped on the track, but it is unclear if it was involved in the accident.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO