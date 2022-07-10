cityCURRENT Show on MeTV: Being a Catalyst for Our Community

NASHVILLE, TN — A new person has joined ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” and she’ll be one of the co-anchors. It was announced last week that Janai Norman would be joining the show as a co-anchor along with Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim. She will anchor on Saturdays and Sundays and she began this past weekend. “Good Morning America” airs locally on WKRN-2. ABC News president Kim Godwin made the announcement to the staff last week regarding Norman’s addition to the program. She began her career at ABC News as an intern at News One in 2011. In 2016, she returned to the network to cover politics as a multi-platform reporter in DC and soon became an overnight anchor for “World News Now” and “America This Morning.” Janai was recently named host of Pop News over the weekend in 2019.

