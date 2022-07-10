ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New North Carolina law does away with bar memberships

By Shaquira Speaks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bars that require memberships are a thing of the past in North Carolina.

For decades, State Alcoholic Beverage Control laws required establishments’ owners to charge a small fee so that a potential patron could become a member and get beer, wine or a mixed drink. However, all that changed when Gov. Roy Cooper recently signed a bill eliminating that requirement.

Bar owner Vincent Chirico likes the change. He said he never wanted to charge a cover and doesn’t think anyone should have to pay to get into somewhere just to pay more money.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Chirico said. “The membership thing always did feel a little bit restrictive. I think there’s a lot of other bars that do a lot more volume, and it’s definitely a bigger pain in the butt for them than it is for us. But it is nice not having to do that for every single guest that comes in the door,” he said.

Under the new rules, private bars will now be known in state law as bars that primarily sell alcoholic beverages and don’t serve prepared food.

Jason Ruth, vice president of the North Carolina Bar Owners’ Association, said some customers have privacy concerns when it comes to giving out their personal information.

“This is a very transitory state,” Rush said. “Now we have a lot of people moving in from the Midwest, the Northeast, and even the west. They have no idea what this law is about. And quite honestly, as bar owners, it’s been very difficult to explain to them what the law is actually about.”

Ruth said the ultimate goal is to modernize the state’s prohibition-era liquor laws. He said it’s time for North Carolina to become more progressive in the way it deals with liquor.

Patrick O'Brien
2d ago

It is high time we privatize the sale of alcohol in NC as well. The ABC stores and distribution network has a terrible record and never would have survived if they were forced to compete in a free and open marketplace. It is about time NC join the rest of the USA and get with the 21st century!

Reply
12
Lorraine
2d ago

But bars that do sell for still have to be private. Please make this make sense. Restaurants have to sell at least 32% food in order to be classified as a restaurant. Private bars with no food aren't private anymore. The place I written in has a kitchen and we have to sell memberships still. What fricken sense does this make???

Reply
2
jocoreport.com

Cooper Signs Executive Order Protecting Abortion In N.C. After Dobbs

After the decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health by the U.S. Supreme Court, women in North Carolina are no longer guaranteed a federal constitutional right to abortion. But Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper took executive action Wednesday to ensure state workers under his control do nothing to support challenges to the controversial procedure.
