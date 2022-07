Last season’s non-conference schedule featured a trip to the Bahamas, a national TV showcase against Villanova, and a battle in DC with Georgetown. The results were… underwhelming. Syracuse finished 6-5 outside of the ACC last year, including a dreadful 1-4 in the above games. The one other loss? The Colgate disaster in which the Orange lost to the Raiders for the first time since JFK was president. Those results have clearly impacted how Jim Boeheim and company have scheduled this year’s slate.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO