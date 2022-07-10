ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

See Pearl Jam Bring Out Johnny Marr to Cover Neil Young Song in London

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0tlO_0gamQGxt00

Pearl Jam brought out Johnny Marr to join them on a pair of classic rock covers during the band’s Saturday night at London’s Hyde Park.

The Smiths guitarist, who opened for the band Saturday, first came out mid-set for a rendition of Neil Young’s “Throw Your Hatred Down” (off the Young/Pearl Jam collaborative album Mirror Ball), with Marr laying down an extended guitar solo (despite Eddie Vedder encroaching on his personal space).

Marr later reappeared to assist in Pearl Jam’s concert-closing performance of the Who’s “Baba O’Riley” to keep their Who streak going: The previous night at Hyde Park, Vedder brought out Simon Townshend, brother of the Who guitarist Pete and a touring member of the band, to play his “I’m the Answer.”

The Smiths guitarist has popped up onstage with the grunge legends sporadically over the past decades, including appearing at a 2006 concert to cover “All Along the Watchtower” and joining Eddie Vedder for a few songs at the singer’s Ohana Festival in 2018.

After canceling six dates from their U.S tour due to a Covid breakout in the band’s camp, Pearl Jam are in the midst of a European summer tour that will keep them on the road through July. The band will return to North American in September for an 11-show run before Vedder’s Ohana Fest to Dana Point, California on the Oct. 1 and 8 weekends.

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn’t Hesitate Hitting the Send Button on ‘Vicious’

Click here to read the full article. Sabrina Carpenter is typing letters to people she’ll probably never deliver — but with “Vicious,” she hits the blue “send” button… expeditiously. After announcing the release of her album Emails I Can’t Send, out July 15, the pop singer dropped the single, offering fans a second taste of the record. And in the hook-laden kiss off, she doesn’t hold back. “You’re lucky I’m a private person. I’ve quietly carried your burden,” she sings. “Everyone thinks you’re an angel, but shit I’d probably use different wording.” The track is aimed at a former lover — she notably dated...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art. Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but...
VISUAL ART
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Settles Suit Claiming He Punched Crew Member, Offered $100k For Retaliation

Johnny Depp isn’t interested in testing his luck with another jury. Fresh off his victory in the televised trial that showcased his bruising defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor reached a last-minute deal to avoid a civil trial in Los Angeles over claims he punched a location manager on the set of City of Lies in 2017, a Monday court filing reveals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Marr
Person
Neil Young
Person
Eddie Vedder
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him

The one and only Waylon Jennings would’ve been 85 years old today. Born on June 15th, 1937, in Littlefield, Texas, he dropped out of high school at age 16, determined to become a full-time musician. In 1958, Buddy Holly arranged Waylon’s first recording session, and hired him to play bass. In 1959, while on tour with Buddy and his band, Waylon famously gave up his seat on the plane that crashed and ultimately killed Buddy, J. P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens. […] The post Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LITTLEFIELD, TX
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Rock#Smiths#Ohana Festival#European#North American
HollywoodLife

Ozzy Osbourne: 1st Photos As He Leaves Hospital After Successful, But Grueling, Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was discharged from the hospital one day after undergoing major neck and back surgery. In THESE PHOTOS from Tuesday (June 14), the British rock star can be seen in a wheelchair pushed by a hospital attendant towards his car in Los Angeles. Ozzy stood up and got into a black Range Rover with help from the nurse, the photos show, as his wife Sharon Osbourne drove him home. Ozzy was dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants and he wore a protective blue face mask.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
BBC

Olivia Harrison: ‘George thought it was Ringo’

Olivia Harrison describes the moment she and her husband George learnt of John Lennon’s death, and how he initially thought that it was Ringo who had been killed. It features in Olivia’s new book of poetry called "Came the Lightening" which celebrates her husband’s life and legacy more than twenty years after his death.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy