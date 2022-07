Michael Eymer's Colorado Cannabis Tours has been up and running for close to a decade, but his route through Denver bureaucracy hasn't always been smooth. Eymer launched his business offering pot-friendly tours and classes shortly after the state's voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana in late 2012. At first he operated under a law current at the time that allowed pot use in the back of private, registered limousines or buses. City officials weren't fans of the business model, however, and Mayor Michael Hancock's administration and the Denver Police Department cracked down on unlicensed mobile marijuana lounges. While there were varying interpretations of the law, Eymer decided to get on the same page as the city.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO