ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

4 residents displaced, 2 pets killed in northwest Austin fire

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bD8sB_0gamPO3u00
Four residents were displaced and two pets were killed in a northwest Austin fire July 10. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An accidental fire at a northwest Austin home overnight has displaced four residents and killed two pets, the Austin Fire Department confirmed Sunday morning.

Austin Fire responded to the 4700 block of Marblehead Drive just after 2 a.m. Sunday, after a fire on an exterior deck spread to the two-story house. Officials confirmed just before 10 a.m. Sunday that the cause was due to “an undetermined ignition source on the back patio.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHDqK_0gamPO3u00
Four residents were displaced and two pets were killed in a northwest Austin fire July 10. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

Two adults and two children were displaced as a result of the fire, AFD officials said. The fire amounted to $100,000 in structural damage and $100,000’s worth of damage to the home’s contents.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

1 dead after jet ski crash on Lake Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was killed Tuesday evening after a jet ski collision on Lake Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred around 6:03 p.m. near the 8000 block of Big View Drive. STAR Flight and the Austin Fire Department also responded. Officials said one person was...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

DPS: Motorcyclist avoids state troopers, dies in Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist died after he failed to stop for authorities Tuesday morning in east Austin, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. DPS said troopers tried to stop the driver of a Honda Rebel motorcycle on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

APD identifies man killed near north Austin hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the person killed in a north Austin shooting July 9. Michael Richardson, 37, was found with several gunshot wounds in a tent near the InTown Suites, located in the 9900 block of N. Lamar Blvd., according to APD. Officers were called to the scene around 7:22 a.m. and medics performed CPR, but Richardson died at the scene, APD said.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Marblehead Drive#Afd
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in shooting at North Austin homeless encampment

Police have identified the man who was killed Saturday in a shooting at a homeless encampment in North Austin. It happened in a tent community at 9909 North Lamar Boulevard, behind the InTown Suites near the Masterson Pass intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address at...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Dog dies after swimming at 'Barking Springs'

AUSTIN, Texas — A dog died on Sunday after swimming in an area of Barton Creek located right beside Barton Springs Pool. The death came within an hour of swimming in the section known as "Barking Springs." While the dog's cause of death is currently unknown, toxic algae could be to blame.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Travis County extends burn ban amid record-setting heat

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway was before commissioners Tuesday asking for yet another extension of the county’s burn ban. His request comes as record-setting heat and low humidity have “only worsened” fire conditions. “With the rate that we’re going right...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Person injured after reportedly jumping off Barton Springs Bridge

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been injured after they reportedly jumped off the Barton Springs Bridge Sunday evening. The call originally started as a water rescue just after 4:30 p.m., says ATCEMS, but the rescue was canceled just before 5 p.m. as the person, an adult, was out of the water.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Teen drowns over the weekend

(Kingsbury) — A 15-year-old boy is the area’s latest drowning victim. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigators say around 4 p.m. Saturday, their office responded to Son’s Blue River Camp in Kingsbury for a report of a missing person that was seen in or near the river. They...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Taylor’s Historic Dickey House Gutted by Fire

In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 10, 2022, a fire was reported in the 500 block of Burkett Street in Taylor. The property, which is the historic family home of Dr. James Lee Dickey, is said to be a total loss. A restoration effort of the Dickey House...
TAYLOR, TX
dailytrib.com

Zebra on the loose in Spicewood

Law enforcement officials are urging the public to keep their distance from a zebra on the loose in the Spicewood area off of County Road 408. The zebra was first spotted on the afternoon of Monday, July 11. As of Tuesday, the animal is still missing. “He is a wild...
SPICEWOOD, TX
fox7austin.com

Historic Taylor home belonging to civil rights advocate, physician destroyed by fire

TAYLOR, Texas - A historic home in Taylor that belonged to a humanitarian physician, Dr. James Lee Dickey, has been destroyed by a fire. Taylor Fire Department responded to a call referencing a structure fire in the 500 block of Burkett St. around 3:32 a.m. on Sunday, July 10. TFD says the building was engulfed in flames upon the department's arrival to the scene.
TAYLOR, TX
KXAN

KXAN

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy