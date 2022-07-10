ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

Firefighters contain 90 percent of Armsby bush fire

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGJcw_0gamOxyq00

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (BCN) — A 6-acre vegetation fire in an unincorporated area west of Morgan Hill has reached 90 percent containment, fire officials announced on Sunday morning.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Firefighters made an “aggressive initial attack” to strengthen containment lines to around 5 acres, CALFire tweeted. Fire officials also enacted an evacuation order for residents living near Armsby Lane, Sycamore Avenue, Hardy Lane and Tohara Way, though the order dropped once the fire was 30 percent contained.

Crews respond to 200-acre brush fire in Pittsburg

After working through Friday and Saturday evening, firefighters will remain on the scene during the day until the fire is fully extinguished.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Storm drain covers disappearing in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Watch where you step in Vallejo. The Vallejo Flood and Wastewater District said metal storm drain covers are “disappearing” around the city. Water district officials said an unidentified thief has been stealing storm drain grates and leaving several drains exposed. “Please watch your...
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

5 people flee from burning South Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire said they are investigating a house fire that five people were able to escape from in South Sacramento on Monday. Metro Fire said that when crews arrived on the scene, they found a two-story home with both the first and second levels heavily engulfed in flames.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man set on fire outside Concord grocery store

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was set on fire at the Vineyard Shopping Center in Concord last night, and was life flighted out to the hospital with life threatening burns. KRON4 has video of the helicopter leaving the scene on the 5100 block of Clayton Road. This was a horrific sight to see for […]
CONCORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan Hill, CA
Morgan Hill, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburg, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

OFD redoubles efforts to prepare for wildland fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) –With more heat predicted and super dry conditions due to our drought, Oakland firefighters are re-doubling their efforts to prepare for a wildland fire. KRON On is streaming live Oakland Fire Department Deputy Chief Heather Mozdean spoke on what they are seeing out in the community and how OFD is preparing in […]
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley: Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire on Bridgehead Road

At 11:25 am Monday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vegetation fire along Bridgehead Road along I-160 in the City of Oakley. While responding, Engine 93 reported smoke showing from the fire station and when Battalion 9 arrived on scene reported 1/4 acre fire with a couple of structures threatened at the trailer park.
OAKLEY, CA
SFGate

California fire at Oakland encampment sends out huge smoke cloud

Oakland firefighters responded to a fire at the Wood Street encampment on Caltrans property near 34th and Wood under Interstate 880 on Monday. Multiple cars, debris and RVs burned in the blaze, the Oakland Fire Department said. Battalion Chief Frank Tijiboy said the fire ignited at 10:30 a.m. and was...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calfire#Firefighters#Containment#Armsby#Santa Clara Co#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

New images emerge of Alexis Gabe before disappearance

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A family’s desperate search for answers continues more than six months after their daughter was last seen.  Alexis Gabe of Oakley disappeared on January 26th, in June police announced that they believe she was killed. KRON4 News spoke to her father Tuesday afternoon about where police are now searching for her […]
OAKLEY, CA
news24-680.com

Man Found On Fire In Concord Monday

Stunned onlookers reported seeing a man – apparently deliberately set ablaze – stumbling through the Lucky’s parking lot near Clayton Road in Concord Monday night. Mark Bustamonte said he got a glimpse of the man and ran to help but that others were also running toward the man, who he said looked to be in his 60s. He said the man’s clothes had been fully ablaze but were out and smoking by the time he arrived.
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Windsurfer rescued from Crissy Field East Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The United States Coast Guard Northern California rescued a windsurfer from the San Francisco Bay on Monday, the San Francisco Fire Department reported. KRON On is streaming news live now The rescue operation was first reported at 4:12 p.m. on Twitter. The fire department said that one adult was rescued and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
everythingsouthcity.com

Fire at the South San Francisco ELKS Lodge

On Sunday July 10th, around 1:40pm, the Firedispatch.com reported a fire at 920 Stonegate Drive in South San Francisco, which is home of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #2091 and the California Catering Company. The large response from South San Francisco Fire Department was supported with mutual aid from neighboring agencies of San Bruno Fire Department and Daly City Fire Department, to this 2 alarm fire which appears to have started in the gym.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

One person drowns and several are rescued in the American River

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, in separate incidents, one person drowned and thirteen people were saved in the American River, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department, just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, a victim was located about a mile...
KRON4 News

Man assaulted and robbed outside grocery store

It has happened again, another victim was assaulted in the East Bay near a popular grocery store chain. The victim in this case was beaten up and required emergency care.  The crime happened in the parking lot in front of a Trader Joe’s in San Ramon. KRON4 spoke with a co-worker of the victim who […]
SAN RAMON, CA
FOX40

Body recovered from creek near area where teen went missing

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A body was recovered from Putah Creek on Sunday, near the area where a teenager went missing. According to a Facebook post from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday, July 3. Deputies arrived on the scene just after midnight where they found a red truck fully submerged in the water and a young man holding onto the shoreline.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy